Superman, il costume nero di Henry Cavill prende vita in una nuova fan art
L'annuncio ufficiale della Zack Snyder's Justice League in arrivo su HBO Max e le trattative per riportare il Superman di Henry Cavill nel DCEU non hanno fatto altro che alimentare l'attenzione dei fan per l'interprete dell'Uomo d'Acciaio, ora protagonista di una nuova splendida fan art.
L'artista Yadvender Singh Rana, conosciuto sul web come Ultraraw26 e già autore di diverse suggestive immagini legate al mondo dei supereroi DC, ha infatti dedicato alcuni recenti lavori al protagonista di Man of Steel realizzando una sua versione del costume nero di Superman, che a meno di sorprese dovrebbe fare il suo debutto nella nuova versione del cinecomic.
Come rivelato dopo la notizia delle trattative tra Cavill e Warner Bros, attualmente Superman non è stato incluso in alcuna sceneggiatura dei film DC in arrivo nei prossimi anni, e per il momento è dunque esclusa una sua possibile comparsa in The Batman, Black Adam o The Flash. Tuttavia, lo studio è intenzionato a riportarlo nel DCEU e sta discutendo le modalità del suo ritorno con l'attore, impegnato in questo periodo con lo sviluppo di The Witcher.
Che ve ne pare di queste fan arte? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti. Nel frattempo, qui potete trovare l'immagine ufficiale del costume nero di Superman pubblicata lo scorso dicembre dallo stesso Snyder.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Okay everyone! We Did It! Finally after a long battle, the Snyder cut is officially going to premiere next year, exclusively on @hbomax Congratulations everyone! #releasethesnydercut #justiceleague #superman #manofsteel #batman #wonderwoman #aquaman #theflash #cyborg #henrycavill #benaffleck #galgadot #ezramiller #jasonmomoa #zacksnyder #dccomics #dcuniverse #dcextendeduniverse #hbomax
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
In today's world, people hold a lot of power, if United for a particular cause. I was reading some comments and posts yesterday, where some very kind folks were bashing others for being happy over the news of the upcoming release of Snyder cut. The way I see it, you cannot please everyone. Some people will still hate it, they will still bash it for no reasons. But I speak to those, who have been waiting for this news. And to them I ask, do you know now, what unity is really like? Yes you do. This is what it looks like. As an artist, I would definitely feel devastated if I'm unable to share my vision with the world. And Zack snyder went through that for almost 3 years, along with all the fans around the world who never recieved what they paid or hoped for. This is a big news everyone. We did it. . #releasethesnydercut #snydercut #justiceleague #superman #batman #wonderwoman #theflash #aquaman #cyborg #henrycavill #benaffleck #galgadot #jasonmomoa #ezramiller #reyfisher #dccomics #dcuniverse #dcextendeduniverse #dc #comicbooks #comics #digitalart #digitalpainting #art #artistsoninstagram #photoshop
