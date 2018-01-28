Sundance 2018: premiati The Miseducation Of Cameron Post e Kailash

ha vinto il Gran Premio della Giuria del Sundance Film Festival 2018, mentre tra i documentari ha svettato

The Miseducation of Cameron Post vede come protagonisti Chloë Grace Moretz, Sasha Lane, John Gallagher, Jr., Forrest Goodluck, Jennifer Ehle e Quinn Shephard per la regia di Desiree Akhavan. Il film si basa sull’omonimo romanzo del 2012 scritto da Emily M. Danforth. Kailash è invece diretto da Derek Doneen.

Di seguito potete leggere la lista completa dei vincitori.

U.S. DRAMATIC

Grand Jury Prize

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

U.S.A.

Director: Desiree Akhavan

Screenwriters: Desiree Akhavan, Cecilia Frugiuele

Producers: Cecilia Frugiuele, Jonathan Montepare, Michael B. Clark, Alex Turtletaub

Directing

Sara Colangelo

The Kindergarten Teacher

U.S.A.

Director and screenwriter: Sara Colangelo

Producers: Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Osnat Handelsman-Keren, Talia Kleinhendler

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award

Christina Choe

Nancy

U.S.A.

Director and screenwriter: Christina Choe

Producers: Amy Lo, Michelle Cameron, Andrea Riseborough

Special Jury Award – Outstanding First Feature

Reinaldo Marcus Green

Monsters and Men

U.S.A.

Director and screenwriter: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Producers: Elizabeth Lodge Stepp, Josh Penn, Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, Luca Borghese

Special Jury Award – Excellence in Filmmaking

Reed Morano

I Think We’re Alone Now

U.S.A.

Director: Reed Morano

Screenwriter: Mike Makowsky

Producers: Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fernando Loureiro, Roberto Vasconcellos, Peter Dinklage, Mike Makowsky

Special Jury Award – Acting

Benjamin Dickey

Blaze

U.S.A.

Director: Ethan Hawke

Screenwriters: Ethan Hawke, Sybil Rosen

Producers: Jake Seal, John Sloss, Ryan Hawke, Ethan Hawke

U.S. Documentary

Kailash

“Kailash”

Sundance Film Festival

Grand Jury Prize

Kailash

U.S.A.

Director: Derek Doneen

Producers: Davis Guggenheim, Sarah Anthony

Directing

Alexandria Bombach

On Her Shoulders

U.S.A.

Director: Alexandria Bombach

Producers: Marie Therese Guirgis, Hayley Pappas, Brock Williams, Bryn Mooser, Adam Bardach

Special Jury Award – Social Impact Filmmaking

Crime + Punishment

U.S.A.

Director: Stephen Maing

Special Jury Award – Creative Vision

Hale County This Morning This Evening

U.S.A.

Director: RaMell Ross

Screenwriter: Maya Krinsky

Producers: Joslyn Barnes, RaMell Ross, Su Kim

Special Jury Award – Breakthrough Filmmaking

Minding the Gap

U.S.A.

Director: Bing Liu

Producer: Diane Quon

Special Jury Award – Storytelling

Three Identical Strangers

U.S.A.

Director: Tim Wardle

Producer: Becky Read

AUDIENCE AWARDS

U.S. Documentary

The Sentence

U.S.A.

Director: Rudy Valdez

Producers: Sam Bisbee, Jackie Kelman Bisbee

U.S. Dramatic

Burden

U.S.A.

Director and screenwriter: Andrew Heckler

Producers: Robbie Brenner, Jincheng, Bill Kenwright

World Cinema Dramatic

The Guilty

Denmark

Director: Gustav Möller

Screenwriters: Gustav Möller, Emil Nygaard Albertsen

Producer: Lina Flint

World Cinema Documentary

This is Home

U.S.A., Jordan

Director: Alexandra Shiva

Producer: Lindsey Megrue

WORLD CINEMA COMPETITION

DRAMATIC

Grand Jury Prize

Butterflies

“Butterflies”

Sundance Film Festival

Butterflies

Turkey

Director and screenwriter: Tolga Karaçelik

Producers: Tolga Karaçelik, Diloy Gülün, Metin Anter

Directing

And Breathe Normally

Iceland, Sweden, Belgium

Director and screenwriter: Isold Uggadtti

Producers: Skli Malmquist, Diana Elbaum, Annika Hellstrom, Liljask Snorradttir, Inga Lind Karlsdttir

Special Jury Prize – Acting

Valeria Bertuccelli

The Queen of Fear

Argentina, Denmark

Directors: Valeria Bertuccelli, Fabiana Tiscornia

Screenwriter: Valeria Bertuccelli

Producers: Benjamin Domenech, Santiago Gallelli, Matias Roveda, Juan Vera, Juan Pablo Galli, Christian Faillace

Special Jury Prize – Screenwriting

Time Share (Tiempo Compartido)

Mexico, Netherlands

Director: Sebastián Hofmann

Screenwriters: Julio Chavezmontes, Sebastián Hofmann

Producer: Julio Chavezmontes

Special Jury Prize – Ensemble Acting

Dead Pigs

China

Director and screenwriter: Cathy Yan

Producers: Clarissa Zhang, Jane Zheng, Zhangke Jia, Mick Aniceto, Amy Aniceto

DOCUMENTARY

Of Fathers And Sons

“Of Fathers And Sons”

Sundance Film Festival

Grand Jury Prize

Of Fathers and Sons

Germany, Syria, Lebanon

Director: Talal Derki

Producers: Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme, Tobias N. Siebert, Hans Robert Eisenhauer

Directing

Shirkers

U.S.A.

Director and screenwriter: Sandi Tan

Producers: Sandi Tan, Jessica Levin, Maya Rudolph

Special Jury Award

MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A.

Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, U.S.A.

Director: Stephen Loveridge

Producers: Lori Cheatle, Andrew Goldman, Paul Mezey

Special Jury Award – Cinematography

Genesis 2.0

Switzerland

Cinematographers: Peter Indergand, Maxim Arbugaev

Directors: Christian Frei, Maxim Arbugaev

Producer: Christian Frei

Special Jury Award – Editing

Our New President

Russia, U.S.A.

Editors: Maxim Pozdorovkin, Matvey Kulakov

Director: Maxim Pozdorovkin

Producers: Maxim Pozdorovkin, Joe Bender

NEXT Innovator Award

(tie)

Night Comes On

U.S.A.

Director: Jordana Spiro

Screenwriters: Jordana Spiro, Angelica Nwandu

Producers: Jonathan Montepare, Alvaro R. Valente, Danielle Renfrew Behrens

We The Animals

U.S.A.

Director: Jeremiah Zagar

Screenwriters: Daniel Kitrosser, Jeremiah Zagar

Producers: Jeremy Yaches, Christina D. King, Andrew Goldman, Paul Mezey

Search

“Search”

Sundance Institute

NEXT Audience Award

Search

U.S.A.

Director: Aneesh Chaganty

Screenwriters: Aneesh Chaganty, Sev Ohanian

Producers: Timur Bekmambetov, Sev Ohanian, Adam Sidman, Natalie Qasabian

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED WINNERS

Amazon Studios Producers Awards

Documentary Feature

Dark Money

Katy Chevigny and Marilyn Ness

Narrative Feature

Search

Sev Ohanian

NHK Award

His House

UK

Director: Remi Weekes

Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Feature Film Prize

Search

USA

Director: Aneesh Chaganty; Screenwriter: Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian

SHORT FILMS

Grand Jury Prize

Matria

Spain

Director and screenwriter: Álvaro Gago

Jury Award: U.S. Fiction

Hair Wolf

U.S.A.

Director and screenwriter: Mariama Diallo

Jury Award: International Fiction

Would You Look at Her

Macedonia

Director and screenwriter: Goran Stolevski

Jury Award: Non-fiction

The Trader (Sovdagari)

Georgia

Director: Tamta Gabrichidze

Jury Award: Animation

Glucose

U.S.A.

Director and screenwriter: Jeron Braxton

Special Jury Award

Emergency

U.S.A.

Director: Carey Williams; Screenwriter: K.D. Dávila

Special Jury Award

Fauve

Canada

Director and screenwriter: Jérémy Comte

Special Jury Award

For Nonna Anna

Canada

Director and screenwriter: Luis De Filippis