Suicide Squad, #ReleaseTheAyerCut è di nuovo virale: i fan vogliono la versione originale

Con l'uscita di The Suicide Squad di James Gunn nelle sale, l'entusiasmo per i villain DC è salito nuovamente alle stelle, e i fan tornano a chiedere a gran voce un director's cut per il film del 2016 di David Ayer.

Fin da quando si è scoperto che il montaggio di Suicide Squad visto al cinema è ben diverso da quello che aveva in mente il suo regista David Ayer, e dopo che la campagna #ReleaseTheSnyderCut ha avuto l'esito desiderato, ovvero la distribuzione della versione originale di Zack Snyder del film Justice League, i fan DC hanno cominciato a chiedere un simile trattamento anche per il film con Jared Lito e Will Smith.

E mentre potremmo dire che l'uscita del nuovo (The) Suicide Squad targato da James Gunn ha riacceso gli animi, la verità è che non si sono mai veramente spenti. Ma in questi giorni, il movimento #ReleaseTheAyerCut è particolarmente attivo, tanto da diventare virale sui social grazie anche agli ultimi eventi organizzati dai supporter del film.

Così di tweet che chiedono di permettere finalmente la visione dell'Ayer Cut ve ne sono a bizzeffe, tanto che anche David Ayer si è soffermato a ringraziare i sostenitori del progetto con un post su Twitter, sebbene ne stiano venendo fuori altri che sembrano essere contrari all'idea (trovate tutto in calce alla notizia).

Intanto, anche i protagonisti di The Suicide Squad John Cena e Joel Kinnaman si sono detti favorevoli alla relese dell'Ayer Cut, mentre Warner Bros. finora non ha mostrato alcuna volontà di ripetere quanto già fatto con il film di Zack Snyder.

Cosa accadrà adesso? Arriverà il giorno in cui la compagnia deciderà di distribuire l'Ayer Cut? E secondo voi dovrebbe farlo? Fateci sapere nei commenti.

