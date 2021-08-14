Suicide Squad, #ReleaseTheAyerCut è di nuovo virale: i fan vogliono la versione originale
Con l'uscita di The Suicide Squad di James Gunn nelle sale, l'entusiasmo per i villain DC è salito nuovamente alle stelle, e i fan tornano a chiedere a gran voce un director's cut per il film del 2016 di David Ayer.
Fin da quando si è scoperto che il montaggio di Suicide Squad visto al cinema è ben diverso da quello che aveva in mente il suo regista David Ayer, e dopo che la campagna #ReleaseTheSnyderCut ha avuto l'esito desiderato, ovvero la distribuzione della versione originale di Zack Snyder del film Justice League, i fan DC hanno cominciato a chiedere un simile trattamento anche per il film con Jared Lito e Will Smith.
E mentre potremmo dire che l'uscita del nuovo (The) Suicide Squad targato da James Gunn ha riacceso gli animi, la verità è che non si sono mai veramente spenti. Ma in questi giorni, il movimento #ReleaseTheAyerCut è particolarmente attivo, tanto da diventare virale sui social grazie anche agli ultimi eventi organizzati dai supporter del film.
Così di tweet che chiedono di permettere finalmente la visione dell'Ayer Cut ve ne sono a bizzeffe, tanto che anche David Ayer si è soffermato a ringraziare i sostenitori del progetto con un post su Twitter, sebbene ne stiano venendo fuori altri che sembrano essere contrari all'idea (trovate tutto in calce alla notizia).
Intanto, anche i protagonisti di The Suicide Squad John Cena e Joel Kinnaman si sono detti favorevoli alla relese dell'Ayer Cut, mentre Warner Bros. finora non ha mostrato alcuna volontà di ripetere quanto già fatto con il film di Zack Snyder.
Cosa accadrà adesso? Arriverà il giorno in cui la compagnia deciderà di distribuire l'Ayer Cut? E secondo voi dovrebbe farlo? Fateci sapere nei commenti.
403k WTF?— David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) August 14, 2021
Was going to low in all this. But the engagement with this hashtag is stunning.
All I can say is please keep it positive. 🙏🏼 It’s humbling to have so many people pulling for me. #ReleaseTheAyerCut
Light and love always win over darkness ❤️ https://t.co/O74M754Jx4 pic.twitter.com/IsJiuIZQ1Q
Damn #ReleaseTheAyerCut— ReleaseTheAyerCut (@RTAyerCutSS) August 14, 2021
- A3 pic.twitter.com/cJNoH6LZeA
Release the Ayer cut for real Joker and Harley. #ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/KzBWosZtLu— red_softie (@RedSoftie) August 14, 2021
Release The Ayer CUTS 2#ReleaseTheAyerCut https://t.co/0Fnghm8NiJ— Royal Wakefield #ReleaseTheAyerCut (@RoyalWakefield) August 12, 2021
WB, stop acting like naughty kids, just Release The Ayer Cut #ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/L090hJDkNA— Sinkyy (@Sink_yy) August 13, 2021
Idc if it’s late release the Ayer cut #ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/fwucEbJedj— Childlike.joker (@ChildlikeJoker) August 14, 2021
Timings for release the Ayer cut👇#RestoretheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/dCX4abRMox— John Wookie| #ReleaseTheAyerCut (@jOhnw00kie) August 13, 2021
Release the Ayercut— Film language of Takahan (@takahan_artist) August 14, 2021
A toy photography be me(@takahan_artist )#releasetheayercut@DavidAyerMovies pic.twitter.com/tnQWtIkpGt
release the ayer cut?— Ozymandias❓ 0 ❓❓ (@whobannedyousef) August 13, 2021
you mean release: racial stereotypical characters
release: trash designs with trash dialogue
release: no intensity nor any change story wise from the theatrical version
release: not understanding any of the characters
release: more sexualised Harley quinn
People saying we should release The Ayer Cut vs those saying otherwise pic.twitter.com/rnIL8OfFTq— Drake (@NewMoronicDrake) August 14, 2021
DO NOT RELEASE THE AYER CUT! I REPEAT: DO NOT RELEASE THE AYER CUT! pic.twitter.com/s5SKIcxhVa— 🍋LMNY Zork (@JustZork) August 14, 2021
Suicide Squad
- Distributore: Warner Bros. Pictures Italia
- Genere: Azione
- Regia: David Ayer
- Interpreti: Will Smith, Jai Courtney, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Tom Hardy, Cara Delevingne
- Sceneggiatura: David Ayer
- Sito Ufficiale: Link
- +
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 13/08/2016
Nelle sale USA dal: 05/08/2016
incasso box office: 313.774.166 Euro
Che voto dai a: Suicide Squad
Voti: 126
