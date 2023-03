Suicide Squad: David Ayer si dissocia da una delle battute meno riuscite del film

I worked from the DC printed comics. Just made tattoos all about LA Street Culture and not generic.



His character had way more love in my cut. I’ve been taking blows for the studio cut for a minute. Like that horrific BET line from Croc 🤦🏻‍♂️

Movie you saw was twisted up. https://t.co/ZVkNvAUs6S pic.twitter.com/bouI28Shv0