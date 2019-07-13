Stranger Things: i dietro le quinte più divertenti della terza stagione
Molti di voi avranno già finito, magari da tempo, la terza stagione di Stranger Things e ora vagano in attesa di una quarta stagione che chissà quando arriverà. Ma non preoccupatevi: abbiamo raccolto per voi i più esilaranti video dietro le quinte pubblicati dal cast e la troupe.
Tra una delirante Maya Hawke (Robin) che prova il suo fantastico monologo e lo schiaffo subito a tradimento da Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), i video che trovate in calce alla notizia mostrano un'estate piuttosto movimentata in quel di Hawkins. Il regista Shawn Levy ha anche condiviso dei simpatici momenti con Caleb McLaughlin e le interpreti di Max e Eleven, Sadie Sink e Millie Bobby Brown.
La terza stagione di Stranger Things si è rivelata come un vero e proprio successo per Netflix, anche al netto delle grandi aspettative dovute ai primi due capitoli: lo show ha infatti registrato un aumento di audience del 21% rispetto agli episodi precedenti diventando così la serie più vista di sempre sul servizio streaming nei primi 4 giorni.
Per la gioia dei fan, i fratelli Duffer hanno recente confermato che ci sarà effettivamente una quarta stagione di Stranger Things anticipando qualche succoso dettaglio sul ritorno dei ragazzi di Hawkins: a quanto pare gli autori hanno intenzione di sfruttare dei portali per trasportare l'azione al di fuori della città dell'Indiana. In attesa di saperne di più vi rimandiamo alla nostra recensione di Stranger Things 3.
Ketchup and Mustard—the video #strangerthings pic.twitter.com/0mapdkGsAB— Shawn Levy (@ShawnLevyDirect) 5 luglio 2019
Lucas Sinclair, ladies and gentlemen. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/1n3iDkyJfW— Shawn Levy (@ShawnLevyDirect) 8 luglio 2019
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The worst busybody in Hawkins... “Hey Jim, it’s Gary, I just wanted you to know that Joyce Byers, blah, blah...” (And a glimpse into what’s its like to work with the greatest movie star of my generation. She is so vulnerable and personal and intimate and complex in her work. And between takes, while I stew and stomp around ‘staying in character’, she is light and makes me laugh and helps me realize that life is short and I should enjoy it. And I do. Because of her). #jopper #fuckinggary #iwantyourfamilytofeelsafe #iwantyoutofeellikethiscanbeyourhome
Pre-production fun: testing vent sizes with @GatenM123 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/5mUvmcnHx1— Shawn Levy (@ShawnLevyDirect) 6 luglio 2019
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Wait for it... This is an interactive plate for the Hospital scene where our monster chases after Nancy while Jonathan try’s to take its attention away from her. We absolutely loved VFX’s mirror “Kazoo” helmet, which was used by our post vfx artists to see all our light sources for shading their creation later... and, no one wore that helmet better than our own head of the ST VFX department , Paul Graff, seen here in the 2nd pic. Much respect!
