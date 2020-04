Steven Spielberg ricorda il compianto Allen Daviau, suo storico direttore della fotografia

Allen Daviau (1942-2020) “In 1968, Allen and I started our careers side by side with the short film AMBLIN'. Allen was a wonderful artist, but his warmth and humanity were as powerful as his lens. He was a singular talent and a beautiful human being.” -Steven Spielberg pic.twitter.com/00wLjSfFRN

For the 2nd time today, my heart is heavy. My beloved cinematographer from ET, Allen Daviau has passed from complications of COVID-19. A gentle, beautiful, talented soul. I was elated to walk onto the set & find out he was shooting ET. You will be missed my friend! pic.twitter.com/DTeKYJWQ4f