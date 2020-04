Star Wars vs NASA: alcuni fan credono che la Luna sarà presto una Morte Nera

NASA is secretly building a Death Star https://t.co/bmPk7HVu4D pic.twitter.com/QY8jsZz0w6 — Carrick MacGiolla Eain (@carrick_mcclean) April 13, 2020

Maybe the “Space Force” will show us to be the “Empire” like in Star Wars.



NASA’s Plan to Turn the Moon Into a Telescope Looks Like the Death Star #SmartNews https://t.co/skkSgHsPgm — Voice of reason 🌺🧢☮️ ❤️ (@S_Hudson9270) April 12, 2020

“That’s no moon”



Can they just add a laser that can be seen from earth for shits and giggles?

NASA's Plan to Turn the Moon Into a Telescope Looks Like the Death Star - VICE https://t.co/0YwMDz27dl #chewey #hansolo #thatsnomoon #telescope — jkonowe (@jkonowe) April 14, 2020

NASA Boss: I want some out of the box thinking. Phil, what do you have for me?

Phil: How about turning the moon into the Death Star?

NASA Boss: I like it...let's do it. https://t.co/9bceu6eMhr — John Rafacz (@jrafacz) April 15, 2020

https://t.co/EYT6kX6kKu Adding the actual Death Star logo touch. About time. — AsteroidStryke (@AsteroidStryke) April 15, 2020