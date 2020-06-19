Star Wars: Rise of the Sith, scoprite l'inquietante versione alternativa della saga!

Una nuova incredibile fan-art dedicata a Star Wars immagina una realtà alternativa in cui Anakin Skywalker non viene sconfitto da Obi-Wan sul pianeta Mustafar alla fine de La Vendetta dei Sith, cosa che dà il via a grossi stravolgimenti nella galassia lontana lontana che conoscono i fan.

Secondo l'artista Yadvender Singh Rana Darth Vader, senza il suo celebre elmetto utilizzato per nascondere il volto sfregiato (che in questa realtà alternativa non è mai stato ustionato dalla lava) avrebbe usurpato l'Imperatore Palpatine e convinto facilmente Luke Skywalker a passare al Lato Oscuro: inoltre, si sarebbe creata una vera e propria stirpe di Sith, con Kylo Ren pronto ad ereditare il regno del nonno e dello zio.

C'è anche un titolo ufficiale, nient'affatto male: Star Wars: The Rise of the Sith, poiché la famiglia al centro della saga in questa realtà si trova unita, ma nel Lato Oscuro.

Cosa ne pensate di questa imprevedibile svolta narrativa? Ditecelo nella sezione dei commenti!

Ricordiamo che il futuro della saga è ancora avvolto dal mistero: tra i film in vari stati di produzione e/o rumoreggiati ricordiamo quello ambientato sul pianeta Exegol, una nuova trilogia originale sviluppata da Rian Johnson, un film prodotto da Kevin Feige, un film basato sull'amatissima serie di videogiochi Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic e un lungometraggio diretto da Taika Waititi; per quanto riguarda le serie tv sono in arrivo invece la seconda stagione di The Mandalorian, una serie con Ewan McGregor nei panni di Obi-Wan Kenobi, e una serie prequel di Rogue One con protagonista Diego Luna, che tornerà nei panni di Cassian Andor.