Star Wars: Rise of the Sith, scoprite l'inquietante versione alternativa della saga!

Una nuova incredibile fan-art dedicata a Star Wars immagina una realtà alternativa in cui Anakin Skywalker non viene sconfitto da Obi-Wan sul pianeta Mustafar alla fine de La Vendetta dei Sith, cosa che dà il via a grossi stravolgimenti nella galassia lontana lontana che conoscono i fan.

Secondo l'artista Yadvender Singh Rana Darth Vader, senza il suo celebre elmetto utilizzato per nascondere il volto sfregiato (che in questa realtà alternativa non è mai stato ustionato dalla lava) avrebbe usurpato l'Imperatore Palpatine e convinto facilmente Luke Skywalker a passare al Lato Oscuro: inoltre, si sarebbe creata una vera e propria stirpe di Sith, con Kylo Ren pronto ad ereditare il regno del nonno e dello zio.

C'è anche un titolo ufficiale, nient'affatto male: Star Wars: The Rise of the Sith, poiché la famiglia al centro della saga in questa realtà si trova unita, ma nel Lato Oscuro.

Cosa ne pensate di questa imprevedibile svolta narrativa? Ditecelo nella sezione dei commenti!

Ricordiamo che il futuro della saga è ancora avvolto dal mistero: tra i film in vari stati di produzione e/o rumoreggiati ricordiamo quello ambientato sul pianeta Exegol, una nuova trilogia originale sviluppata da Rian Johnson, un film prodotto da Kevin Feige, un film basato sull'amatissima serie di videogiochi Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic e un lungometraggio diretto da Taika Waititi; per quanto riguarda le serie tv sono in arrivo invece la seconda stagione di The Mandalorian, una serie con Ewan McGregor nei panni di Obi-Wan Kenobi, e una serie prequel di Rogue One con protagonista Diego Luna, che tornerà nei panni di Cassian Andor.

For the record, I've always been a huge fan of the Sith and the Sith Empire. The concept here is: What if Anakin never got burnt on mustafar, and had to ditch the whole Helmet, but still have the prosthetics because he got sliced and diced by obi wan. And I kept the chest piece from Vader's suit, just to keep a familiar element of the character. Anakin has been known to be the strongest Jedi at his maximum potential, superseding Palpatine and Yoda as well(It's worth a google). So what if he was able to stay on that level, managed to defeat Palpatine and turn Luke to the dark side as well, and went on to establish his own Galactic empire. About why I used young Anakin and Luke Skywalker as the base, well I thought that they could have used sith sorcery with the help of sith Crystal's to prolonged their age. And well, about the knights of ren, I used only 4 of them, to balance out the composition. In an abstract style of poster, you can put as many characters as you want. But when you're trying to create a semi realistic environment with people actually standing at logical spots, you can only use so many before it clutters the entire poster. For those who are curious, this took 6 days to make. I tried adding the death star and some starships, but, you know, had to give some breathing space to the composition. . . #starwars #anakinskywalker #lukeskywalker #revengeofthesith #riseofskywalker #kyloren #darthvader #jedi #sith #lucasarts #lucasfilm #haydenchristensen #markhamill #adamdriver #georgelucas #digitalart #digitalpainting #art #artistsoninstagram #marvel #marvelcomics #disney #photoshop

