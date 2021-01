Star Wars, John Boyega sostenuto dai fan: 'Doveva emergere di più nella trilogia'

In precedenza, Boyega aveva difeso J.J. Abrams ma attaccato la Disney : "Non aveva neanche in programma di tornare nell'ultimo film, e invece lo ha fatto per salvare la baracca. Ma voglio dire una cosa alla Disney: non si può tirare fuori un personaggio nero, pubblicizzarlo ovunque per sbandierarlo al pubblico e poi dargli una parte più piccola nel film e metterlo da parte. Non va bene".

Finn was the most original character in the sequel trilogy and I'll die on the hill that he deserved better https://t.co/1TXGW3rAR8 pic.twitter.com/EXTzzq8By5 — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) January 19, 2021

Finn was one of my favorite sequel characters until they ruined him and the last two movies. @JohnBoyega deserved better. He should have became a Jedi at the end pic.twitter.com/AQt1ZE7znC — Nelson Productions (@ttnelson114) January 19, 2021

Finn had potential to be one of the best characters we ever got in Star Wars. It’s been over 3 years since he was sidelined in the sequel trilogy and it still upsets me to this day. John really deserved better, to be marketed like this and then sidelined is just awful. pic.twitter.com/ko2yIXozEU — 🎒 (@kingbackpackii) January 19, 2021