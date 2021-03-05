Star Wars IX guida le nomination dei Saturn Awards 2021: dentro anche Tenet e Joker

La 46a edizione dei Saturn Awards ha svelato ufficialmente le nomination dell'Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, l'organizzazione che premia i migliori film di genere dell'anno.

L'ampissimo elenco di candidati è guidato da Star Wars Episodio IX - The Rise of Skywalker di Disney/Lucasfilm, che ha ottenuto il maggior numero di nomination in assoluto con 12 candidature, incluso quello per Best Science Fiction Release. Il film di JJ Abrams è solo uno dei numerosi film della stagione cinematografica scorsa divenuti idonei quest'anno dopo che i Saturn Awards hanno esteso il periodo di ammissibilità dal 15 luglio 2019 al 15 novembre 2020, ammettendo nelle graduatorie anche i film costretti ad uscire solo in streaming e in VOD a causa della pandemia di coronavirus.

Tra gli altri titoli di spicco in questa competizione a dir poco serrata troviamo Tenet di Christopher Nolan, con nove candidature, e Doctor Sleep di Mike Flanagan, con otto nomination. Seguono anche il remake live-action di Mulan, Birds of Prey e The Old Guard, insieme ai big dello scorso anno come C'era una volta a Hollywood, Joker, Parasite e 1917.

Qui sotto tutte le nomination:

Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Bloodshot (Sony Pictures)

Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The New Mutants (20th Century Films / Walt Disney Studios)

The Old Guard (Netflix)

Best Science Fiction Release

Ad Astra (Searchlight Pictures)

Gemini Man (Paramount Pictures)

Lucy in the Sky (Searchlight Pictures)

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd. / Walt Disney Studios)

Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures)

Best Fantasy Film Release

Bill & Ted Face the Music (Orion Pictures)

Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony Pictures)

The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)

Maleficent: The Mistress of Evil (Walt Disney Studios)

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)

Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount Pictures)

The Witches (HBO Max)

Best Horror Film Release

Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Freaky (Universal Pictures)

The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)

It Chapter Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Midsommar (A24)

Ready or Not (Searchlight Pictures)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (CBS Films / Lionsgate)

Best Action/Adventure Film Release

1917 (Universal Pictures)

Bad Boys for Life (Columbia Pictures)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Universal Pictures)

The Gentlemen (STX Films)

Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)

Best Thriller Film Release

Da Five Bloods (Netflix)

The Good Liar (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Mank (Netflix)

Uncut Gems (A24)

Best Actor in a Film

Daniel Craig, Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Delroy Lindo, Da Five Bloods (Netflix)

Ewan McGregor, Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Gary Oldman, Mank (Netflix)

Aaron Paul, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)

John David Washington, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Actress in a Film

Rebecca Ferguson, Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Yifei Liu, Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)

Natalie Portman, Lucy in the Sky (Searchlight Pictures)

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)

Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Charlize Theron, The Old Guard (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Film

Adam Driver, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd. /Walt Disney Studios)

Chris Evans, Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Bill Hader, It Chapter Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ian McDiarmid, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd. /Walt Disney Studios)

Robert Pattinson, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Donnie Yen, Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)

Best Supporting Actress in a Film

Zazie Beetz, Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ellen Burstyn, Lucy in the Sky (Searchlight Pictures)

Jamie Lee Curtis, Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Ana De Armas, Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Linda Hamilton, Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures)

Amanda Seyfried, Mank (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Film

Ella Jay Basco, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Julia Butters, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures)

Kyliegh Curran, Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit (Searchlight Pictures)

Lexy Kolker, Freaks (Well Go USA)

JD McCrary, The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)

Best Film Director

J.J. Abrams, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)

Niki Caro, Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)

Mike Flanagan, Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Christopher Nolan, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard (Netflix)

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)

Leigh Whannell, The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)

Best Film Screenplay

Mike Flanagan, Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin, Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)

Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite (Neon)

Christopher Nolan, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)

Chris Terrio, J.J. Abrams, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd. /Walt Disney Studios)

Best Film Editing

Maryann Brandon, Stefan Grube, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)

Bob Ducsay, Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Mike Flanagan, Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jennifer Lame, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Fred Raskin, Once Upon a Tim In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)

Jinmo Yang, Parasite (Neon)

Best Film Production Design

Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)

Nathan Crowley, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mark Friedberg, Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Barbara Ling, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)

Patrick Tatopoulos, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Walt Disney Studios)

Ra Vincent, Jojo Rabbit (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Film Composer

Ludwig Goransson, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Nathan Johnson, Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Jaeil Jung, Parasite (Neon)

Thomas Newman, 1917 (Universal Pictures)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Mank (Netflix)

John Williams, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)

Best Film Costume

Erin Benach, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Bina Daigeler, Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)

Michael Kaplan, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)

Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)

Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit (Searchlight Pictures)

Albert Wolsky, Ad Astra (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Film Make-Up

Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelly, Bianca Appice, Bill & Ted Face the Music (Orion Pictures)

Robert Kurtzman, Bernadette Mazur, Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Shane Zander, Alec Gillis, Tom Woodruff Jr., It Chapter Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Arjen Tuiten, David White, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Walt Disney Studios)

Norman Cabrera, Mike Hill, Mike Elizalde, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (CBS Films / Lionsgate)

Amanda Knight, Neal Scanlan, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)

Best Film Visual / Special Effects

Scott R. Fisher, Allen Maris, Ad Astra (Searchlight Pictures)

Mark Hawker, Yael Majors, Greg Steele, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Kristy Hollidge, Nicholas Brooks, It Chapter Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ken Egly, Robert Legato, The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)

Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)

Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott Fisher, Mike Chambers, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Neil Corbould, Eric Barba, Vinod Gundre, Sheldon Stopsack, Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures)

Best Independent Film Release

Angel of Mine (Lionsgate)

Encounter (Vega Baby)

The Aeronauts (Amazon)

Color Out of Space (RLJ Entertainment)

Freaks (Well Go USA)

Palm Springs (Neon)

Possessor (Neon / Elevation Pictures)

Best International Film Release

Jojo Rabbit (Searchlight Pictures)

The Nightingale (IFC Films)

Official Secrets (IFC Films)

Parasite (Neon)

Sputnik (IFC Midnight)

The Whistlers (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Animated Film Release