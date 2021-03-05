Star Wars IX guida le nomination dei Saturn Awards 2021: dentro anche Tenet e Joker
La 46a edizione dei Saturn Awards ha svelato ufficialmente le nomination dell'Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, l'organizzazione che premia i migliori film di genere dell'anno.
L'ampissimo elenco di candidati è guidato da Star Wars Episodio IX - The Rise of Skywalker di Disney/Lucasfilm, che ha ottenuto il maggior numero di nomination in assoluto con 12 candidature, incluso quello per Best Science Fiction Release. Il film di JJ Abrams è solo uno dei numerosi film della stagione cinematografica scorsa divenuti idonei quest'anno dopo che i Saturn Awards hanno esteso il periodo di ammissibilità dal 15 luglio 2019 al 15 novembre 2020, ammettendo nelle graduatorie anche i film costretti ad uscire solo in streaming e in VOD a causa della pandemia di coronavirus.
Tra gli altri titoli di spicco in questa competizione a dir poco serrata troviamo Tenet di Christopher Nolan, con nove candidature, e Doctor Sleep di Mike Flanagan, con otto nomination. Seguono anche il remake live-action di Mulan, Birds of Prey e The Old Guard, insieme ai big dello scorso anno come C'era una volta a Hollywood, Joker, Parasite e 1917.
Qui sotto tutte le nomination:
Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release
- Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Bloodshot (Sony Pictures)
- Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- The New Mutants (20th Century Films / Walt Disney Studios)
- The Old Guard (Netflix)
Best Science Fiction Release
- Ad Astra (Searchlight Pictures)
- Gemini Man (Paramount Pictures)
- Lucy in the Sky (Searchlight Pictures)
- Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd. / Walt Disney Studios)
- Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures)
Best Fantasy Film Release
- Bill & Ted Face the Music (Orion Pictures)
- Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony Pictures)
- The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)
- Maleficent: The Mistress of Evil (Walt Disney Studios)
- Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
- Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount Pictures)
- The Witches (HBO Max)
Best Horror Film Release
- Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Freaky (Universal Pictures)
- The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)
- It Chapter Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Midsommar (A24)
- Ready or Not (Searchlight Pictures)
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (CBS Films / Lionsgate)
Best Action/Adventure Film Release
- 1917 (Universal Pictures)
- Bad Boys for Life (Columbia Pictures)
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Universal Pictures)
- The Gentlemen (STX Films)
- Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)
Best Thriller Film Release
- Da Five Bloods (Netflix)
- The Good Liar (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- The Irishman (Netflix)
- Knives Out (Lionsgate)
- Mank (Netflix)
- Uncut Gems (A24)
Best Actor in a Film
- Daniel Craig, Knives Out (Lionsgate)
- Delroy Lindo, Da Five Bloods (Netflix)
- Ewan McGregor, Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Gary Oldman, Mank (Netflix)
- Aaron Paul, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- John David Washington, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Best Actress in a Film
- Rebecca Ferguson, Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Yifei Liu, Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)
- Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)
- Natalie Portman, Lucy in the Sky (Searchlight Pictures)
- Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)
- Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Charlize Theron, The Old Guard (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actor in a Film
- Adam Driver, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd. /Walt Disney Studios)
- Chris Evans, Knives Out (Lionsgate)
- Bill Hader, It Chapter Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Ian McDiarmid, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd. /Walt Disney Studios)
- Robert Pattinson, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Donnie Yen, Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)
Best Supporting Actress in a Film
- Zazie Beetz, Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Ellen Burstyn, Lucy in the Sky (Searchlight Pictures)
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Knives Out (Lionsgate)
- Ana De Armas, Knives Out (Lionsgate)
- Linda Hamilton, Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures)
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank (Netflix)
- Jurnee Smollett, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Film
- Ella Jay Basco, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Julia Butters, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
- Kyliegh Curran, Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit (Searchlight Pictures)
- Lexy Kolker, Freaks (Well Go USA)
- JD McCrary, The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)
Best Film Director
- J.J. Abrams, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)
- Niki Caro, Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)
- Mike Flanagan, Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Christopher Nolan, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard (Netflix)
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
- Leigh Whannell, The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)
Best Film Screenplay
- Mike Flanagan, Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin, Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)
- Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite (Neon)
- Christopher Nolan, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
- Chris Terrio, J.J. Abrams, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd. /Walt Disney Studios)
Best Film Editing
- Maryann Brandon, Stefan Grube, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)
- Bob Ducsay, Knives Out (Lionsgate)
- Mike Flanagan, Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Jennifer Lame, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Fred Raskin, Once Upon a Tim In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
- Jinmo Yang, Parasite (Neon)
Best Film Production Design
- Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)
- Nathan Crowley, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Mark Friedberg, Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Barbara Ling, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
- Patrick Tatopoulos, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Walt Disney Studios)
- Ra Vincent, Jojo Rabbit (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Film Composer
- Ludwig Goransson, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Nathan Johnson, Knives Out (Lionsgate)
- Jaeil Jung, Parasite (Neon)
- Thomas Newman, 1917 (Universal Pictures)
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Mank (Netflix)
- John Williams, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)
Best Film Costume
- Erin Benach, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Bina Daigeler, Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)
- Michael Kaplan, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)
- Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
- Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit (Searchlight Pictures)
- Albert Wolsky, Ad Astra (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Film Make-Up
- Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelly, Bianca Appice, Bill & Ted Face the Music (Orion Pictures)
- Robert Kurtzman, Bernadette Mazur, Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Shane Zander, Alec Gillis, Tom Woodruff Jr., It Chapter Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Arjen Tuiten, David White, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Walt Disney Studios)
- Norman Cabrera, Mike Hill, Mike Elizalde, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (CBS Films / Lionsgate)
- Amanda Knight, Neal Scanlan, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)
Best Film Visual / Special Effects
- Scott R. Fisher, Allen Maris, Ad Astra (Searchlight Pictures)
- Mark Hawker, Yael Majors, Greg Steele, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Kristy Hollidge, Nicholas Brooks, It Chapter Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Ken Egly, Robert Legato, The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)
- Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)
- Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott Fisher, Mike Chambers, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Neil Corbould, Eric Barba, Vinod Gundre, Sheldon Stopsack, Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures)
Best Independent Film Release
- Angel of Mine (Lionsgate)
- Encounter (Vega Baby)
- The Aeronauts (Amazon)
- Color Out of Space (RLJ Entertainment)
- Freaks (Well Go USA)
- Palm Springs (Neon)
- Possessor (Neon / Elevation Pictures)
Best International Film Release
- Jojo Rabbit (Searchlight Pictures)
- The Nightingale (IFC Films)
- Official Secrets (IFC Films)
- Parasite (Neon)
- Sputnik (IFC Midnight)
- The Whistlers (Magnolia Pictures)
Best Animated Film Release
- Abominable (Universal Pictures)
- The Addams Family (United Artists Releasing)
- Frozen II (Walt Disney Studios)
- Onward (Walt Disney Studios)
- Spies in Disguise (20th Century Pictures)
- Trolls: World Tour (Universal Pictures)
