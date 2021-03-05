Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Star Wars IX guida le nomination dei Saturn Awards 2021: dentro anche Tenet e Joker

La 46a edizione dei Saturn Awards ha svelato ufficialmente le nomination dell'Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, l'organizzazione che premia i migliori film di genere dell'anno.

L'ampissimo elenco di candidati è guidato da Star Wars Episodio IX - The Rise of Skywalker di Disney/Lucasfilm, che ha ottenuto il maggior numero di nomination in assoluto con 12 candidature, incluso quello per Best Science Fiction Release. Il film di JJ Abrams è solo uno dei numerosi film della stagione cinematografica scorsa divenuti idonei quest'anno dopo che i Saturn Awards hanno esteso il periodo di ammissibilità dal 15 luglio 2019 al 15 novembre 2020, ammettendo nelle graduatorie anche i film costretti ad uscire solo in streaming e in VOD a causa della pandemia di coronavirus.

Tra gli altri titoli di spicco in questa competizione a dir poco serrata troviamo Tenet di Christopher Nolan, con nove candidature, e Doctor Sleep di Mike Flanagan, con otto nomination. Seguono anche il remake live-action di Mulan, Birds of Prey e The Old Guard, insieme ai big dello scorso anno come C'era una volta a Hollywood, Joker, Parasite e 1917.

Qui sotto tutte le nomination:

Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release

  • Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Bloodshot (Sony Pictures)
  • Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • The New Mutants (20th Century Films / Walt Disney Studios)
  • The Old Guard (Netflix)

Best Science Fiction Release

  • Ad Astra (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Gemini Man (Paramount Pictures)
  • Lucy in the Sky (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd. / Walt Disney Studios)
  • Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures)

Best Fantasy Film Release

  • Bill & Ted Face the Music (Orion Pictures)
  • Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony Pictures)
  • The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)
  • Maleficent: The Mistress of Evil (Walt Disney Studios)
  • Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
  • Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount Pictures)
  • The Witches (HBO Max)

Best Horror Film Release

  • Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Freaky (Universal Pictures)
  • The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)
  • It Chapter Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Midsommar (A24)
  • Ready or Not (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (CBS Films / Lionsgate)

Best Action/Adventure Film Release

  • 1917 (Universal Pictures)
  • Bad Boys for Life (Columbia Pictures)
  • El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
  • Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Universal Pictures)
  • The Gentlemen (STX Films)
  • Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)

Best Thriller Film Release

  • Da Five Bloods (Netflix)
  • The Good Liar (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • The Irishman (Netflix)
  • Knives Out (Lionsgate)
  • Mank (Netflix)
  • Uncut Gems (A24)

Best Actor in a Film

  • Daniel Craig, Knives Out (Lionsgate)
  • Delroy Lindo, Da Five Bloods (Netflix)
  • Ewan McGregor, Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Gary Oldman, Mank (Netflix)
  • Aaron Paul, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • John David Washington, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Actress in a Film

  • Rebecca Ferguson, Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Yifei Liu, Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)
  • Natalie Portman, Lucy in the Sky (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)
  • Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Charlize Theron, The Old Guard (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Film

  • Adam Driver, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd. /Walt Disney Studios)
  • Chris Evans, Knives Out (Lionsgate)
  • Bill Hader, It Chapter Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Ian McDiarmid, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd. /Walt Disney Studios)
  • Robert Pattinson, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Donnie Yen, Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)

Best Supporting Actress in a Film

  • Zazie Beetz, Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Ellen Burstyn, Lucy in the Sky (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Knives Out (Lionsgate)
  • Ana De Armas, Knives Out (Lionsgate)
  • Linda Hamilton, Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures)
  • Amanda Seyfried, Mank (Netflix)
  • Jurnee Smollett, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Film

  • Ella Jay Basco, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Julia Butters, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
  • Kyliegh Curran, Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Lexy Kolker, Freaks (Well Go USA)
  • JD McCrary, The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)

Best Film Director

  • J.J. Abrams, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)
  • Niki Caro, Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)
  • Mike Flanagan, Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Christopher Nolan, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard (Netflix)
  • Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
  • Leigh Whannell, The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)

Best Film Screenplay

  • Mike Flanagan, Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin, Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)
  • Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite (Neon)
  • Christopher Nolan, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
  • Chris Terrio, J.J. Abrams, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd. /Walt Disney Studios)

Best Film Editing

  • Maryann Brandon, Stefan Grube, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)
  • Bob Ducsay, Knives Out (Lionsgate)
  • Mike Flanagan, Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Jennifer Lame, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Fred Raskin, Once Upon a Tim In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
  • Jinmo Yang, Parasite (Neon)

Best Film Production Design

  • Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)
  • Nathan Crowley, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Mark Friedberg, Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Barbara Ling, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
  • Patrick Tatopoulos, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Walt Disney Studios)
  • Ra Vincent, Jojo Rabbit (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Film Composer

  • Ludwig Goransson, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Nathan Johnson, Knives Out (Lionsgate)
  • Jaeil Jung, Parasite (Neon)
  • Thomas Newman, 1917 (Universal Pictures)
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Mank (Netflix)
  • John Williams, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)

Best Film Costume

  • Erin Benach, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Bina Daigeler, Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)
  • Michael Kaplan, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)
  • Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
  • Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Albert Wolsky, Ad Astra (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Film Make-Up

  • Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelly, Bianca Appice, Bill & Ted Face the Music (Orion Pictures)
  • Robert Kurtzman, Bernadette Mazur, Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Shane Zander, Alec Gillis, Tom Woodruff Jr., It Chapter Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Arjen Tuiten, David White, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Walt Disney Studios)
  • Norman Cabrera, Mike Hill, Mike Elizalde, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (CBS Films / Lionsgate)
  • Amanda Knight, Neal Scanlan, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)

Best Film Visual / Special Effects

  • Scott R. Fisher, Allen Maris, Ad Astra (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Mark Hawker, Yael Majors, Greg Steele, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Kristy Hollidge, Nicholas Brooks, It Chapter Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Ken Egly, Robert Legato, The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)
  • Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)
  • Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott Fisher, Mike Chambers, Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Neil Corbould, Eric Barba, Vinod Gundre, Sheldon Stopsack, Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures)

Best Independent Film Release

  • Angel of Mine (Lionsgate)
  • Encounter (Vega Baby)
  • The Aeronauts (Amazon)
  • Color Out of Space (RLJ Entertainment)
  • Freaks (Well Go USA)
  • Palm Springs (Neon)
  • Possessor (Neon / Elevation Pictures)

Best International Film Release

  • Jojo Rabbit (Searchlight Pictures)
  • The Nightingale (IFC Films)
  • Official Secrets (IFC Films)
  • Parasite (Neon)
  • Sputnik (IFC Midnight)
  • The Whistlers (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Animated Film Release

  • Abominable (Universal Pictures)
  • The Addams Family (United Artists Releasing)
  • Frozen II (Walt Disney Studios)
  • Onward (Walt Disney Studios)
  • Spies in Disguise (20th Century Pictures)
  • Trolls: World Tour (Universal Pictures)
