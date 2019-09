Star Wars: come hanno reagito i fan della saga all'arrivo di Kevin Feige?

Kevin Feige is too busy for #Sony because he is making a #StarWars movie pic.twitter.com/CVuV1a99I9

People, realize Kevin Feige is a PRODUCER and Rian is a DIRECTOR/WRITER



Kevin coming in doesn’t take anything away from Rian Johnson. Remember JJ Abrams produced TLJ Rian works well with large scale movie producers



This is a next step for getting Rian’s film made pic.twitter.com/BneKqc9BZY