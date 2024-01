Star Trek: Section 31, al via le riprese del film con Michelle Yeoh!

STAR TREK: SECTION 31 is now filming in Toronto with Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh returning as Philippa Georgiou.



Additional cast includes Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso, Veep), Omari Hardwick (Power), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), and more. Full story to come at https://t.co/sU3OgURqUe… pic.twitter.com/Eq7IwEhlC1