Spider-Man No Way Home sarà rimandato? Le news su Venom 2 preoccupano i fan
Il fatto che Venom: La Furia di Carnage di Andy Serkis sia stato tolto dal suo slot del 24 settembre 2021 da Sony Pictures sta facendo preoccupare non poco i fan dell'Uomo-Ragno, che ancora in attesa di un trailer ufficiale che tarda ad arrivare temono ora un posticipo di Spider-Man: No Way Home di Jon Watts, attualmente previsto per dicembre 2021.

Recentemente abbiamo avuto anche modo di dare un'occhiata alla Black Suit di Spider-Man grazie a una fantastico action figure.

La figure in questione è confezionata in scala 1/6 e presenta diverse parti intercambiabili come teste mascherate e non, occhi, mani, ragnatele, oltre a una Black & Gold Suit fedelissima nei dettagli a quella che vedremo nel film in uscita a dicembre. Nella confezione c'è anche un guanto molto particolare e "delle ragnatele con effetti mistici" - descritti proprio così -, il che aumenta l'idea che il costume sia stato creato in qualche modo per Peter Parker direttamente da Doctor Strange.

La particolarità è che queste ragnatele mistiche erano presenti anche nella Funko Pop ufficiale "Integrated Suit", il che significa che il meccanismo può essere effettivamente passato da un costume all'altro. La sensazione è che questo possa essere il costume finale e non quello primario, ma vedremo poi come si procederà all'interno della narrazione.

Intanto vi ricordiamo che Spider-Man: No Way Home uscirà nelle sale cinematografiche americane il prossimo 17 dicembre 2021.

Spider-Man vs Venom tra cinema e TV: gli incontri tra i personaggi Marvel

