Spider-Man: No Way Home, fan confusi: perché Strange indossa ancora l'Occhio di Agamotto?

Ora che abbiamo finalmente un primo trailer di Spider-Man: No Way Home possiamo assistere quotidianamente a nuove teorie e discussioni su ciò che accadrà nel film con protagonista Tom Holland. E girando sul web, vi accorgerete che molte di queste riguardano Doctor Strange, e in questo specifico caso, l'Occhio di Agamotto.

Dopo il filmato di poco più di due minuti diffuso negli scorsi giorni, in cui abbiamo visto diverse scene con Peter e Strange, sembra infatti che il web sia deciso a svelare ogni mistero e rispondere a ogni domanda nata dalle interazioni tra i due personaggi.

Il secondo, in particolare, sta attirando molta attenzione, anche per via del suo modo di comportarsi nel trailer: se infatti c'è chi crede che Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home possa essere Mysterio, c'è anche chi pensa che in realtà Strange sia Mephisto o che possa addirittura trattarsi di una sua Variante.

E tra l'una e l'altra teoria, c'è anche chi ha notato un certo dettaglio, e si sta ponendo la seguente domanda: "Perché se la Gemma del Tempo è stata distrutta, Doctor Strange indossa ancora l'Occhio di Agamotto?".

In calce alla notizia troverete alcuni dei tweet raccolti da Comicbook che riflettono (o scherzano, come quello che suggerisce che il ciondolo contenga dell'erba) sulla questione, da chi ipotizza che possa essere in realtà uno Strange di un'altra dimensione, a chi riconduce la cosa al suo essere il probabile villain del film, mentre c'è chi argomenta dicendo che l'Occhio di Agamotto e la Gemma del Tempo sono due diversi e separati artifatti, e quindi la discussione è sterile.

Voi che ne pensate? Fateci sapere nei commenti.