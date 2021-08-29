Spider-Man: No Way Home, fan confusi: perché Strange indossa ancora l'Occhio di Agamotto?
Ora che abbiamo finalmente un primo trailer di Spider-Man: No Way Home possiamo assistere quotidianamente a nuove teorie e discussioni su ciò che accadrà nel film con protagonista Tom Holland. E girando sul web, vi accorgerete che molte di queste riguardano Doctor Strange, e in questo specifico caso, l'Occhio di Agamotto.
Dopo il filmato di poco più di due minuti diffuso negli scorsi giorni, in cui abbiamo visto diverse scene con Peter e Strange, sembra infatti che il web sia deciso a svelare ogni mistero e rispondere a ogni domanda nata dalle interazioni tra i due personaggi.
Il secondo, in particolare, sta attirando molta attenzione, anche per via del suo modo di comportarsi nel trailer: se infatti c'è chi crede che Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home possa essere Mysterio, c'è anche chi pensa che in realtà Strange sia Mephisto o che possa addirittura trattarsi di una sua Variante.
E tra l'una e l'altra teoria, c'è anche chi ha notato un certo dettaglio, e si sta ponendo la seguente domanda: "Perché se la Gemma del Tempo è stata distrutta, Doctor Strange indossa ancora l'Occhio di Agamotto?".
In calce alla notizia troverete alcuni dei tweet raccolti da Comicbook che riflettono (o scherzano, come quello che suggerisce che il ciondolo contenga dell'erba) sulla questione, da chi ipotizza che possa essere in realtà uno Strange di un'altra dimensione, a chi riconduce la cosa al suo essere il probabile villain del film, mentre c'è chi argomenta dicendo che l'Occhio di Agamotto e la Gemma del Tempo sono due diversi e separati artifatti, e quindi la discussione è sterile.
Voi che ne pensate? Fateci sapere nei commenti.
Does anybody else find it weird that Doctor Strange is wearing the Eye of Agamotto in the NWH teaser, even though the time stone was destroyed? Unless he managed to put the stone back together, I don't see why he would be wearing it. pic.twitter.com/mNRrfrHj9R— ohmygodwhat (@whqtishappening) August 27, 2021
Thanos destroys the stones.— Matt Roembke - TheDirect.com (@mattroembke) August 26, 2021
Strange doesn’t have the Eye of Agamotto in Endgame.
Steve returns the new stones.
Strange has Eye of Agamotto in #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer
…
Is there a chance this ALL takes place in a different universe/timeline? pic.twitter.com/PxAwNdyZc1
Remember in infinity war? Strange was in street clothes when Hulk crashes into the sanctum and magically changes into his wizard clothes one second later. Perhaps its just part of the getup and there isn't much else to it. pic.twitter.com/LWVRX1MMXK— Jordan Tanner (@mighty_jor) August 27, 2021
Doctor Strange repaired the Eye of Agamotto after Thanos destroyed it in Infinity War. He keeps his weed in it now. pic.twitter.com/LvE9hv72qR— Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) August 24, 2021
Something is telling me that Dr. Strange is the main antagonist or he at least has a hidden agenda. This story is way bigger than what the trailer is telling us😭 Because why does he have the Eye of Agamotto?? Something is not making sense. pic.twitter.com/HGZIDaoVjI— juice (@munchomaqoochi) August 25, 2021
The Eye of Agamotto is a separate magical artifact from the Time Stone. The Time Stone may be destroyed, but Strange still has the Eye. When Thanos crushed the "Eye" in Infinity War, he literally called it a "fake." The Eye of Agamotto =/= the Time Stone. Thank you.— Sparky Mularkey 🐢 (@SparkyMularkey) August 26, 2021
