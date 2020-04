Spider-Man di Tom Holland e Daredevil di Charlie Cox insieme nella nuova fanart Marvel

View this post on Instagram

Spider-Man meets Daredevil . Woah! @thatkevinsmith recently sparked some awesome conversation lately, about Charlie Cox’s Daredevil possibly making an appearance in Spider-Man 3. This would honestly be amazing, as Netflix’s Daredevil has always been one of my favourite shows and it was sad to see them get cancelled after an epic Season 3. Anyways, here’s a poster I went back to of Spider-Man facing Daredevil . Check out my Art Prints at @SHOPMIZURI (Link in Bio)