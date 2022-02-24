Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
  1. HOME
  2. Oscar 2022
  3. Notizie

Spider-Man, Shang Chi e Justice League nominati ai Critics Choice Super Awards 2022

Spider-Man, Shang Chi e Justice League nominati ai Critics Choice Super Awards 2022
INFORMAZIONI FILM
di

Dopo le clamorose novità arrivate dagli Oscar 2022, si torna a parlare di nomination e premi grazie ai Critics Choice Super Awards, nuovo riconoscimento dell'industria cinematografica hollywoodiana dedicata al cinema di genere, dai cinecomics agli horror.

La CCA ha fondato i Super Awards l'anno scorso per onorare i generi televisivi e cinematografici "più amati dai fan", dunque le opere di supereroi, la fantascienza, il fantasy, l'horror e l'azione.

La Marvel è in testa quest'anno poiché Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli e Spider-Man: No Way Home hanno ottenuto il maggior numero di nomination con cinque candidature ciascuno, incluse quelle per il miglior film di supereroi, mentre Tony Leung e Simu Liu hanno ottenuto nomination come miglior attore e Michelle Yeoh come migliore attrice; Tony Leung è anche nominato per il miglior cattivo in un film insieme a Willem Dafoe, mentre Tom Holland e Andrew Garfield di Spider-Man: No Way Home hanno ottenuto la nomination come miglior attore in un film di supereroi e Zendaya come migliore attrice.

Tra i più nominati anche Justice League di Zack Snyder e The Suicide Squad di James Gunn, presenti nella categoria del miglior film di supereroi. Qui sotto tutte le candidature:

BEST ACTION MOVIE

  • Gunpowder Milkshake
  • The Harder They Fall
  • The Last Duel
  • Nobody
  • No Time to Die
  • Wrath of Man

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

  • Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
  • Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise
  • Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall
  • Mads Mikkelsen – Riders of Justice
  • Liam Neeson – The Ice Road
  • Bob Odenkirk – Nobody

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

  • Jodie Comer – The Last Duel
  • Ana de Armas – No Time to Die
  • Karen Gillan – Gunpowder Milkshake
  • Regina King – The Harder They Fall
  • Lashana Lynch – No Time to Die
  • Maggie Q – The Protégé

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE

  • Black Widow
  • Eternals
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • The Suicide Squad
  • Zack Snyder's Justice League

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

  • John Cena – The Suicide Squad
  • Idris Elba – The Suicide Squad
  • Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

  • Gal Gadot – Zack Snyder's Justice League
  • Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
  • Florence Pugh – Black Widow
  • Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad
  • Michelle Yeoh – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST HORROR MOVIE

  • Candyman
  • Last Night in Soho
  • Malignant
  • The Night House
  • A Quiet Place Part II
  • Titane

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman
  • Nicolas Cage – Willy's Wonderland
  • Dave Davis – The Vigil
  • Vincent Lindon – Titane
  • Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II
  • Sam Richardson – Werewolves Within

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

  • Barbara Crampton – Jakob's Wife
  • Rebecca Hall – The Night House
  • Anya-Taylor Joy – Last Night in Soho
  • Thomasin McKenzie – Last Night in Soho
  • Agathe Rousselle – Titane
  • Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

  • Don't Look Up
  • Dune
  • Free Guy
  • The Green Knight
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines
  • Swan Song BEST

ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

  • Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
  • Timothée Chalamet – Dune
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Don't Look Up
  • Tom Hanks – Finch
  • Dev Patel – The Green Knight
  • Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

  • Cate Blanchett – Don't Look Up
  • Jodie Comer – Free Guy
  • Rebecca Ferguson – Dune
  • Mckenna Grace – Ghostbusters: Afterlife
  • Jennifer Lawrence – Don't Look Up
  • Alicia Vikander – The Green Knight

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

  • Ben Affleck – The Last Duel
  • Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall
  • Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice) – Malignant
  • Tony Todd – Candyman

I premi saranno assegnati il 17 marzo prossimo. Secondo voi chi vincerà? Ditecelo nei commenti. Nel frattempo, scoprite i presentatori degli Oscar 2022.

Quanto è interessante?
1
speciale

Oscar 2022 tra grandi esclusi e conferme: le nomination convincono?

Altri contenuti per Oscar 2022

  1. Robert Pattinson e Zoe Kravitz alla premiere di The Batman: sembrano usciti dai fumetti!