Spider-Man, Shang Chi e Justice League nominati ai Critics Choice Super Awards 2022
Dopo le clamorose novità arrivate dagli Oscar 2022, si torna a parlare di nomination e premi grazie ai Critics Choice Super Awards, nuovo riconoscimento dell'industria cinematografica hollywoodiana dedicata al cinema di genere, dai cinecomics agli horror.
La CCA ha fondato i Super Awards l'anno scorso per onorare i generi televisivi e cinematografici "più amati dai fan", dunque le opere di supereroi, la fantascienza, il fantasy, l'horror e l'azione.
La Marvel è in testa quest'anno poiché Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli e Spider-Man: No Way Home hanno ottenuto il maggior numero di nomination con cinque candidature ciascuno, incluse quelle per il miglior film di supereroi, mentre Tony Leung e Simu Liu hanno ottenuto nomination come miglior attore e Michelle Yeoh come migliore attrice; Tony Leung è anche nominato per il miglior cattivo in un film insieme a Willem Dafoe, mentre Tom Holland e Andrew Garfield di Spider-Man: No Way Home hanno ottenuto la nomination come miglior attore in un film di supereroi e Zendaya come migliore attrice.
Tra i più nominati anche Justice League di Zack Snyder e The Suicide Squad di James Gunn, presenti nella categoria del miglior film di supereroi. Qui sotto tutte le candidature:
BEST ACTION MOVIE
- Gunpowder Milkshake
- The Harder They Fall
- The Last Duel
- Nobody
- No Time to Die
- Wrath of Man
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
- Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
- Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise
- Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall
- Mads Mikkelsen – Riders of Justice
- Liam Neeson – The Ice Road
- Bob Odenkirk – Nobody
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
- Jodie Comer – The Last Duel
- Ana de Armas – No Time to Die
- Karen Gillan – Gunpowder Milkshake
- Regina King – The Harder They Fall
- Lashana Lynch – No Time to Die
- Maggie Q – The Protégé
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE
- Black Widow
- Eternals
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- The Suicide Squad
- Zack Snyder's Justice League
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
- John Cena – The Suicide Squad
- Idris Elba – The Suicide Squad
- Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
- Gal Gadot – Zack Snyder's Justice League
- Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
- Florence Pugh – Black Widow
- Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad
- Michelle Yeoh – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST HORROR MOVIE
- Candyman
- Last Night in Soho
- Malignant
- The Night House
- A Quiet Place Part II
- Titane
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman
- Nicolas Cage – Willy's Wonderland
- Dave Davis – The Vigil
- Vincent Lindon – Titane
- Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II
- Sam Richardson – Werewolves Within
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
- Barbara Crampton – Jakob's Wife
- Rebecca Hall – The Night House
- Anya-Taylor Joy – Last Night in Soho
- Thomasin McKenzie – Last Night in Soho
- Agathe Rousselle – Titane
- Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- Free Guy
- The Green Knight
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Swan Song BEST
ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
- Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
- Timothée Chalamet – Dune
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Don't Look Up
- Tom Hanks – Finch
- Dev Patel – The Green Knight
- Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
- Cate Blanchett – Don't Look Up
- Jodie Comer – Free Guy
- Rebecca Ferguson – Dune
- Mckenna Grace – Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- Jennifer Lawrence – Don't Look Up
- Alicia Vikander – The Green Knight
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
- Ben Affleck – The Last Duel
- Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall
- Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice) – Malignant
- Tony Todd – Candyman
I premi saranno assegnati il 17 marzo prossimo. Secondo voi chi vincerà? Ditecelo nei commenti. Nel frattempo, scoprite i presentatori degli Oscar 2022.
