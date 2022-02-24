Spider-Man, Shang Chi e Justice League nominati ai Critics Choice Super Awards 2022

Dopo le clamorose novità arrivate dagli Oscar 2022, si torna a parlare di nomination e premi grazie ai Critics Choice Super Awards, nuovo riconoscimento dell'industria cinematografica hollywoodiana dedicata al cinema di genere, dai cinecomics agli horror.

La CCA ha fondato i Super Awards l'anno scorso per onorare i generi televisivi e cinematografici "più amati dai fan", dunque le opere di supereroi, la fantascienza, il fantasy, l'horror e l'azione.

La Marvel è in testa quest'anno poiché Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli e Spider-Man: No Way Home hanno ottenuto il maggior numero di nomination con cinque candidature ciascuno, incluse quelle per il miglior film di supereroi, mentre Tony Leung e Simu Liu hanno ottenuto nomination come miglior attore e Michelle Yeoh come migliore attrice; Tony Leung è anche nominato per il miglior cattivo in un film insieme a Willem Dafoe, mentre Tom Holland e Andrew Garfield di Spider-Man: No Way Home hanno ottenuto la nomination come miglior attore in un film di supereroi e Zendaya come migliore attrice.

Tra i più nominati anche Justice League di Zack Snyder e The Suicide Squad di James Gunn, presenti nella categoria del miglior film di supereroi. Qui sotto tutte le candidature:

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Gunpowder Milkshake

The Harder They Fall

The Last Duel

Nobody

No Time to Die

Wrath of Man

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise

Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall

Mads Mikkelsen – Riders of Justice

Liam Neeson – The Ice Road

Bob Odenkirk – Nobody

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Jodie Comer – The Last Duel

Ana de Armas – No Time to Die

Karen Gillan – Gunpowder Milkshake

Regina King – The Harder They Fall

Lashana Lynch – No Time to Die

Maggie Q – The Protégé

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE

Black Widow

Eternals

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Suicide Squad

Zack Snyder's Justice League

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

John Cena – The Suicide Squad

Idris Elba – The Suicide Squad

Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Gal Gadot – Zack Snyder's Justice League

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Florence Pugh – Black Widow

Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad

Michelle Yeoh – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST HORROR MOVIE

Candyman

Last Night in Soho

Malignant

The Night House

A Quiet Place Part II

Titane

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman

Nicolas Cage – Willy's Wonderland

Dave Davis – The Vigil

Vincent Lindon – Titane

Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II

Sam Richardson – Werewolves Within

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Barbara Crampton – Jakob's Wife

Rebecca Hall – The Night House

Anya-Taylor Joy – Last Night in Soho

Thomasin McKenzie – Last Night in Soho

Agathe Rousselle – Titane

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Don't Look Up

Dune

Free Guy

The Green Knight

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Swan Song BEST

ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don't Look Up

Tom Hanks – Finch

Dev Patel – The Green Knight

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Cate Blanchett – Don't Look Up

Jodie Comer – Free Guy

Rebecca Ferguson – Dune

Mckenna Grace – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Jennifer Lawrence – Don't Look Up

Alicia Vikander – The Green Knight

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Ben Affleck – The Last Duel

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall

Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice) – Malignant

Tony Todd – Candyman

I premi saranno assegnati il 17 marzo prossimo. Secondo voi chi vincerà? Ditecelo nei commenti. Nel frattempo, scoprite i presentatori degli Oscar 2022.