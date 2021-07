Spider-Man: No Way Home, i numeri sulle Funko Pop non tornano: chi manca all'appello?

The numbers at the top of the Funko Pops are missing. The numbers 914 thru 922 are missing thats 9



1.Matt Murdock

2.Tobey

3.Andrew

4.Ock

5.Goblin

6.Sandman

7.Lizard

8.Electro

9.Rhino



These could be the 9 missing ones? 🤔



Theory from @Spectacular_PVR pic.twitter.com/Y2gtBRDCFf