Spider-Man 3, Tom Holland nega ancora il Multiverso: 'Non riuscirei a tenere il segreto'

Tom Holland denies that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will return in ‘SPIDER-MAN 3’.



“Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no.”



(Source: https://t.co/BFJDD4u7FO) pic.twitter.com/vOkui8CELO