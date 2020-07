Spider-Man 2 compie 16 anni: gli omaggi dei fan al film con Tobey Maguire

Adesso che Sam Raimi è tornato alla Marvel per la regia di Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, i fan già non vedono l'ora di vedere cosa combinerà con un personaggio come lo Stregone Supremo: chissà se sarà la volta buona per un omaggio al suo Spider-Man . Intanto, parlando di omaggi, di seguito trovate quelli dei fan in occasione dell'anniversario del film con Tobey Maguire, James Franco e Kirsten Dunst.

All in all, I still think that Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 is the perfect Spider-Man flick. It has everything that you've envisioned in a Spider-Man film.

When Tobey said that this film whooped the 1st one's ass, he truly meant it.

It clearly shows how talented Sam Raimi really is. pic.twitter.com/omPLHHrLfH — The Guy Who Loves Spider-Man #BlackLivesMatter (@ChibuikemMolok1) June 30, 2020

I picked a good day to finally get into Spider-Man because Spider-Man 2 apparently came out on this day. So happy 16th Spider-Man 2. I really like this movie and it’s my favorite from the Raimi trilogy :) pic.twitter.com/pZXa4fINwI — Aya || BLM (@msaya329) July 1, 2020

But Spider-Man 2. An in depth look at the struggles of being Spider-Man, a hero with near to no flaws, and Peter Parker, stuck in the reality of adulthood in NYC, struggling with poverty and relationships. I love Tom's Spiderman but I got a special place in my heart for Spdrmn2 — Hayes (@the_hazywazy) June 30, 2020

Watching Spider-Man 2 and its moving message that we owe the world the best of ourselves and a willingness to fight for something other than ourselves...not even a little bit relevant to 2020. Aged terribly — Sensible Distance Choate (@WordsandBeer) July 1, 2020