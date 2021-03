Space Jam 2, altre polemiche su Lola Bunny: sexy non vuol dire meno capace

I hate to split hares here (get it?), but listen. Desexualizing Lola Bunny by giving her more standard athletic gear? That's a choice. But you can't tell me that the Lola on the right appears stronger or more capable than the Lola on the left. Sexy does not equal less capable. https://t.co/OYrugua2De pic.twitter.com/mbGuSKwsMc