A sorpresa, L'Ufficiale e la Spia conquista 5 nomination ai Lumieres Awards in Francia

Dopo le sei nomination agli European Film Awards qualche giorno fa, L'Ufficiale e la Spia di Roman Polanski continua a strappare consensi nonostante il continuo ostracismo in Francia e nel resto del mondo dovuto alle nuove accuse contro l'autore.

Qui sotto tutte le nomination dell'edizione 2019 dei celebri premi cinematografici francesi:

Best Film

  • By the Grace of God, François Ozon
  • An Officer and a Spy, Roman Polanski
  • Les Miserables, Ladj Ly
  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Céline Sciamma
  • Oh Mercy!, Arnaud Desplechin

Best Director

  • Jeremy Clapin, I Lost My Body
  • Arnaud Desplechin, Oh Mercy!
  • Ladj Ly, Les Miserables
  • Roman Polanski, An Officer and a Spy
  • Celine Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Actress

  • Fanny Ardant, La Belle Epoque
  • Anais Demoustier, Alice and the Mayor
  • Eva Green, Proxima
  • Noemie Merlant, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
  • Karin Viard, The Perfect Nanny

Best Actor

  • Swann Arlaud, By the Grace of God
  • Daniel Auteuil, La Belle Epoque
  • Jean Dujardin, An Officer and a Spy
  • Fabrice Luchini, Alice and the Mayor
  • Roschdy Zem, Oh Mercy!

Best Screenplay

  • Nicolas Bedos, La Belle Epoque
  • Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini and Alexis Manenti, Les Miserables
  • Francois Ozon, By the Grace of God
  • Nicholas Pariser, Alice and the Mayor
  • Roman Polanski, Robert Harris, An Officer and a Spy

Best Cinematography

  • Manuel Dacosse, By the Grace of God
  • Pawel Edelman, An Officer and a Spy
  • Irina Lubtchansky, Oh Mercy!
  • Claire Mathon, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
  • Julien Poupard, Les Miserables

Best First Film

  • Atlantics, Mati Diop
  • Conviction, Antoine Raimbault
  • Les Miserables, Ladj Ly
  • Nevada, Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
  • Perdirix, Erwan Le Duc

Best Animated Film

  • The Bears Famous Invasion of Sicily, Lorenzo Mattotti
  • Funan, Denis Do
  • The Swallows of Kabul, Zabou Breitman e Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec
  • I Lost My Body, Jérémy Clapin
  • Wardi, Mats Grorud

Best New Actress

  • Celeste Brunnquell, The Dazzled
  • Mina Fardi, An Easy Girl
  • Nina Meurisse, Camille
  • Lise Leplat Prudhomme, Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc
  • Mama Sane, Atlantics

Best New Actor

  • Thomas Daloz, Particles
  • Alexis Manenti, Les Misérables
  • Tom Mercer, Synonyms
  • Issa Perica, Les Misérables
  • Thimotee Robart, Burning Ghost

Best International Co-Production

  • Bacurau, Kleber Mendonça Filho e Juliano Dornelles
  • It Must Be Heaven, Elia Suleiman
  • Young Ahmed, Luc e Jean-Pierre Dardenne
  • Lola, Laurent Micheli
  • Papicha, Mounia Meddour

Best Documentary

  • Living and Knowing You're Alive, Alain Cavalier
  • Lourdes, Thierry Demaizière e Alban Teurlai
  • M, Yolande Zauberman
  • Just Don't Think I'll Scream, Frank Beauvais
  • 68, Mon Pere et les Clous, Samuel Bigiaoui

Best Music

  • Fatima al Qadiri, Atlantics
  • Christophe, Jeanette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc
  • Alexandre Desplat, Adults in the Room
  • Evgueni Galperine e Sacha Galperine, By the Grace of God
  • Dan Levy, I Lost My Body

Per altre informazioni vi ricordiamo che L'Ufficiale e la Spia è in programmazione nei cinema italiani.

