A sorpresa, L'Ufficiale e la Spia conquista 5 nomination ai Lumieres Awards in Francia
Dopo le sei nomination agli European Film Awards qualche giorno fa, L'Ufficiale e la Spia di Roman Polanski continua a strappare consensi nonostante il continuo ostracismo in Francia e nel resto del mondo dovuto alle nuove accuse contro l'autore.
Qui sotto tutte le nomination dell'edizione 2019 dei celebri premi cinematografici francesi:
Best Film
- By the Grace of God, François Ozon
- An Officer and a Spy, Roman Polanski
- Les Miserables, Ladj Ly
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Céline Sciamma
- Oh Mercy!, Arnaud Desplechin
Best Director
- Jeremy Clapin, I Lost My Body
- Arnaud Desplechin, Oh Mercy!
- Ladj Ly, Les Miserables
- Roman Polanski, An Officer and a Spy
- Celine Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Actress
- Fanny Ardant, La Belle Epoque
- Anais Demoustier, Alice and the Mayor
- Eva Green, Proxima
- Noemie Merlant, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Karin Viard, The Perfect Nanny
Best Actor
- Swann Arlaud, By the Grace of God
- Daniel Auteuil, La Belle Epoque
- Jean Dujardin, An Officer and a Spy
- Fabrice Luchini, Alice and the Mayor
- Roschdy Zem, Oh Mercy!
Best Screenplay
- Nicolas Bedos, La Belle Epoque
- Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini and Alexis Manenti, Les Miserables
- Francois Ozon, By the Grace of God
- Nicholas Pariser, Alice and the Mayor
- Roman Polanski, Robert Harris, An Officer and a Spy
Best Cinematography
- Manuel Dacosse, By the Grace of God
- Pawel Edelman, An Officer and a Spy
- Irina Lubtchansky, Oh Mercy!
- Claire Mathon, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Julien Poupard, Les Miserables
Best First Film
- Atlantics, Mati Diop
- Conviction, Antoine Raimbault
- Les Miserables, Ladj Ly
- Nevada, Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
- Perdirix, Erwan Le Duc
Best Animated Film
- The Bears Famous Invasion of Sicily, Lorenzo Mattotti
- Funan, Denis Do
- The Swallows of Kabul, Zabou Breitman e Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec
- I Lost My Body, Jérémy Clapin
- Wardi, Mats Grorud
Best New Actress
- Celeste Brunnquell, The Dazzled
- Mina Fardi, An Easy Girl
- Nina Meurisse, Camille
- Lise Leplat Prudhomme, Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc
- Mama Sane, Atlantics
Best New Actor
- Thomas Daloz, Particles
- Alexis Manenti, Les Misérables
- Tom Mercer, Synonyms
- Issa Perica, Les Misérables
- Thimotee Robart, Burning Ghost
Best International Co-Production
- Bacurau, Kleber Mendonça Filho e Juliano Dornelles
- It Must Be Heaven, Elia Suleiman
- Young Ahmed, Luc e Jean-Pierre Dardenne
- Lola, Laurent Micheli
- Papicha, Mounia Meddour
Best Documentary
- Living and Knowing You're Alive, Alain Cavalier
- Lourdes, Thierry Demaizière e Alban Teurlai
- M, Yolande Zauberman
- Just Don't Think I'll Scream, Frank Beauvais
- 68, Mon Pere et les Clous, Samuel Bigiaoui
Best Music
- Fatima al Qadiri, Atlantics
- Christophe, Jeanette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc
- Alexandre Desplat, Adults in the Room
- Evgueni Galperine e Sacha Galperine, By the Grace of God
- Dan Levy, I Lost My Body
Per altre informazioni vi ricordiamo che L'Ufficiale e la Spia è in programmazione nei cinema italiani.
L'ufficiale e la spia
- Genere: Storico
- Regia: Roman Polanski
- Interpreti: Jean Dujardin, Louis Garrel, Emmanuelle Seigner, Grégory Gadebois
- Sceneggiatura: Robert Harris, Roman Polanski
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 21/11/2019
