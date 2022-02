Sonic 2: fan impazziti per l'esordio in live-action di QUEL villain nel trailer

This Super Bowl AD of #SonicMovie2 IS A HUGE LOVE LETTER TO SONIC 3 & KNUCKLES!💌



Also Thanks to McDonald's Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Happy Meal Toys that got leaked...



THE DEATH EGG ROBOT IS IN THE FILM!

It's great to see elements of Sonic 2 and Sonic 3 & Knuckles in live action!🔥 pic.twitter.com/NGqGb7nRsv — Woody and Daffy Duck (Daniel) (@DaffyWoody) February 11, 2022

The idea of the Death Egg Robot appearing in #Sonicmovie2 has me excited beyond belief. Aside from the Eggmobile, It’s Eggman’s most iconic mech. But also.. surprisingly, it hasn’t had that much precence in spin off media..#Sonic #SonicTheHedgehog



1/2 pic.twitter.com/Mn1bUjg30E — ScurvyPiratehog (@scurvypiratehog) February 10, 2022