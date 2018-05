Solo: A Star Wars Story, il web è entusiasta della performance di Alden Ehrenreich

After watching Solo, I think everyone owes Alden Ehrenreich a huge apology. Not only was the film fantastic, he did great service to the character of Han Solo. — Adam Bracy (@ambracy) 25 maggio 2018

Another note on Solo. Alden Ehrenreich was really good. He doesn't have Harrison Ford's swagger, but he's not supposed to. It's supposed to be Han 10 years before A New Hope. In Solo, Ehrenreich is cocky with a touch of nervousness, which is exactly the right note. — Colin (@HumanAdventure) 27 maggio 2018

Two years later - I am pleased to report that Alden Ehrenreich is rather wonderful as Han Solo. It took me like 5 minutes to get over the fact that it wasn't Harrison Ford, #SoloAStarWarsStory is fun! That's all I was hoping for. https://t.co/ZcDgix6Bbi — AnushkaB (@nushyb) 27 maggio 2018