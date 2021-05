Snake Eyes, Henry Golding nel nuovo motion poster dello spin-off di G.I. Joe

A legendary warrior. His epic origin story. 🐍 See @HenryGolding premiere the @SnakeEyesMovie TRAILER on the #MTVAwards this Sunday, May 16 at 9pm! #SnakeEyes pic.twitter.com/5bK9jAPEuD

Your FIRST LOOK at @SnakeEyesMovie from @EW! See photos of Snake Eyes (@HenryGolding), Storm Shadow (#AndrewKoji), Scarlett (@Sweaving), Baroness (@ursulolita), and Akiko (@HarukaAbe). Get ready to experience #SnakeEyes on the BIG SCREEN - Only in theatres July 23. 🐍👀 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/MGvcgKqxHl