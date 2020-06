Il Signore degli Anelli: il cast e il mondo del cinema si stringe nel ricordo di Ian Holm

So sad to hear that the singular, brilliant and vibrant, Sir Ian Holm has passed. Farewell, uncle. pic.twitter.com/q9RBKT3hBC — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) June 19, 2020

We’re grateful for every moment Sir Ian Holm spent at our Studios. His spotlight may have gone out, but his legacy shines on. pic.twitter.com/aDM8QBZrPc — pinewoodstudios (@PinewoodStudios) June 19, 2020

We are very sorry to hear of the death of Ian Holm. Nominated for 6 BAFTAs in his wide-ranging and successful career across TV and film, he is pictured here winning the Supporting Actor award for his role in Chariots Of Fire in 1981. pic.twitter.com/x3OduDwoJe — BAFTA (@BAFTA) June 19, 2020

Remembering Ian Holm, a masterful performer of Shakespeare's plays. https://t.co/oLxge4tvg6 — ShakespeareInstitute (@ShakesInstitute) June 19, 2020