Shazam!: Il regista del film parla del costume del protagonista

I wanted him to feel a bit like an old fashioned super hero from the golden age of comics. Figured it would also make him stand out from the rest. https://t.co/3Joow3nBh6

He needed to be able to bend his body. You find out that a lot of things that look cool are very impractical and it takes a couple of tries making these suits. https://t.co/XPhzJERpsI