Shazam!, David F. Sandberg condivide il suo punto di vista sulla conversione in 3D
Davide Sica
David F. Sandberg, ha pubblicato di recente su Twitter alcune riflessioni sul procedimento di conversione di un film dal 2D al 3D. Sandberg ha avuto di recente un'esperienza diretta, quando gli è stato chiesto di convertire Shazam! dal 2D al 3D. Un processo tortuoso e che richiede più cambiamenti di quelli che si possono immaginare.
Il 3D è diventato prepotentemente di moda dopo il successo al botteghino di Avatar alla fine del 2009 e Alice in Wonderland all'inizio del 2010. Tutto questo ha influenzato gli studi, che pensarono che il 3D diventasse ciò che avrebbe salvato l'industria cinematografica. Quasi tutti i successi commerciali successivi a quei due film sono stati convertiti. Talvolta male (Scontro tra titani) e talvolta bene (come nella maggior parte dei film Marvel).
Alcuni film sono stati girati effettivamente in 3D mentre altri hanno subito una conversione. Presto Hollywood comprese che Avatar e Alice in Wonderland erano delle eccezioni e che il pubblico non si sarebbe lasciato più ingannare da conversioni malfatte o raffazzonate.
Attraverso Twitter, Sandberg ha mostrato le difficoltà di convertire un'immagine ripresa in 2D nel formato 3D, in particolare con elementi quali la neve o le luci di Natale. Un thread affascinante, specialmente per coloro interessati al processo di produzione cinematografica:"Al momento è una vera seccatura, ho visto un sacco di film in 3D ma quando ripenso a loro i miei ricordi sono in 2D". David F. Sandberg ha confessato di non sapere cosa accadrà in Black Adam, mentre per quanto riguarda Shazam!, Zachary Levi ottenne il ruolo grazie a James Gunn.
To celebrate today's purchase of Shazam 3D here's a thread about stereoscopic (a.k.a 3D) movies. pic.twitter.com/MsLtQCR1Z4— David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 25, 2020
I used to think that for 3D conversions they use the 2D footage as one eye and then just create a second eye but they actually create two new eyes. The original footage is sort of a center view. pic.twitter.com/smsn06nvlU— David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 25, 2020
If you switch from left to center to right in quick succession you might think that you'd get a mini version of The Matrix's bullet time. But no, you often get this weirdness. pic.twitter.com/bOqcfkhZuc— David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 25, 2020
Using the left-center-right works as you'd expect in simpler shots though. pic.twitter.com/bSw7Ss6FfV— David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 25, 2020
I used to be a much bigger 3D fan. Loved my ViewMaster as a kid, loved my Nintendo 3DS as well as my old timey 3D viewer bought in an antique store. The concept of 3D is awesome. pic.twitter.com/4ATg43CpZu— David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 25, 2020
Shazam!
- Genere: Comics / Fumetti
- Regia: Peter Segal
- Interpreti: Mark Strong, Zachary Levi, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ron Cephas Jones, Asher Angel.
- Sceneggiatura: Bill Birch, Geoof Johns
- +
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 03/04/2019
incasso box office: 3.396.331 Euro
