Shazam!, David F. Sandberg condivide il suo punto di vista sulla conversione in 3D

Il 3D è diventato prepotentemente di moda dopo il successo al botteghino di Avatar alla fine del 2009 e Alice in Wonderland all'inizio del 2010. Tutto questo ha influenzato gli studi, che pensarono che il 3D diventasse ciò che avrebbe salvato l'industria cinematografica. Quasi tutti i successi commerciali successivi a quei due film sono stati convertiti. Talvolta male (Scontro tra titani) e talvolta bene (come nella maggior parte dei film Marvel). Alcuni film sono stati girati effettivamente in 3D mentre altri hanno subito una conversione. Presto Hollywood comprese che Avatar e Alice in Wonderland erano delle eccezioni e che il pubblico non si sarebbe lasciato più ingannare da conversioni malfatte o raffazzonate. Attraverso Twitter, Sandberg ha mostrato le difficoltà di convertire un'immagine ripresa in 2D nel formato 3D, in particolare con elementi quali la neve o le luci di Natale. Un thread affascinante, specialmente per coloro interessati al processo di produzione cinematografica:"Al momento è una vera seccatura, ho visto un sacco di film in 3D ma quando ripenso a loro i miei ricordi sono in 2D". David F. Sandberg ha confessato di non sapere cosa accadrà in Black Adam , mentre per quanto riguarda Shazam!, Zachary Levi ottenne il ruolo grazie a James Gunn .

To celebrate today's purchase of Shazam 3D here's a thread about stereoscopic (a.k.a 3D) movies. pic.twitter.com/MsLtQCR1Z4 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 25, 2020

I used to think that for 3D conversions they use the 2D footage as one eye and then just create a second eye but they actually create two new eyes. The original footage is sort of a center view. pic.twitter.com/smsn06nvlU — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 25, 2020

If you switch from left to center to right in quick succession you might think that you'd get a mini version of The Matrix's bullet time. But no, you often get this weirdness. pic.twitter.com/bOqcfkhZuc — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 25, 2020

Using the left-center-right works as you'd expect in simpler shots though. pic.twitter.com/bSw7Ss6FfV — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 25, 2020

