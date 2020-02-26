Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Shazam!, David F. Sandberg condivide il suo punto di vista sulla conversione in 3D
David F. Sandberg, ha pubblicato di recente su Twitter alcune riflessioni sul procedimento di conversione di un film dal 2D al 3D. Sandberg ha avuto di recente un'esperienza diretta, quando gli è stato chiesto di convertire Shazam! dal 2D al 3D. Un processo tortuoso e che richiede più cambiamenti di quelli che si possono immaginare.

Il 3D è diventato prepotentemente di moda dopo il successo al botteghino di Avatar alla fine del 2009 e Alice in Wonderland all'inizio del 2010. Tutto questo ha influenzato gli studi, che pensarono che il 3D diventasse ciò che avrebbe salvato l'industria cinematografica. Quasi tutti i successi commerciali successivi a quei due film sono stati convertiti. Talvolta male (Scontro tra titani) e talvolta bene (come nella maggior parte dei film Marvel).

Alcuni film sono stati girati effettivamente in 3D mentre altri hanno subito una conversione. Presto Hollywood comprese che Avatar e Alice in Wonderland erano delle eccezioni e che il pubblico non si sarebbe lasciato più ingannare da conversioni malfatte o raffazzonate.
Attraverso Twitter, Sandberg ha mostrato le difficoltà di convertire un'immagine ripresa in 2D nel formato 3D, in particolare con elementi quali la neve o le luci di Natale. Un thread affascinante, specialmente per coloro interessati al processo di produzione cinematografica:"Al momento è una vera seccatura, ho visto un sacco di film in 3D ma quando ripenso a loro i miei ricordi sono in 2D". David F. Sandberg ha confessato di non sapere cosa accadrà in Black Adam, mentre per quanto riguarda Shazam!, Zachary Levi ottenne il ruolo grazie a James Gunn.

