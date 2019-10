Per lo sceneggiatore Marvel Dan Slott, Joker è un brutto film

Saw the JOKER tonight.



Loved DARK KNIGHT & WONDER WOMAN.

Thought AQUAMAN & SHAZAM were FUN.

Can't wait for HARLEY QUINN.

This isn't an Anti-DC thing.



JOKER was bad.



Real bad.



Joaquin Phoenix's performance was a GOOD thing... in a BAD movie.



Also, JOKER was a bad Joker movie.