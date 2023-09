Saw 10, le prime reazioni al nuovo film della saga: promosso o bocciato?

#SawX is a glorious return to form for the series. Not only are the traps absolute perfection, but we get to see a very different side to John this time around. It’s deep, emotional, gory, it feels like OG SAW. Also, @CharlieClouser Score is INCREDIBLE! pic.twitter.com/Y3Pcarvn3C — Patrick Burow (@BurowPatrick) September 27, 2023

While I was at Universal today, the social embargo lifted so I can tell you now that #SawX is gruesome, hard-to-watch, and probably the best Saw sequel in about 15 years. It wedges perfectly between 1-2 and unveils a side of Jigsaw we haven’t seen before. Saw fans will enjoy it pic.twitter.com/546PnGaAgw — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) September 27, 2023