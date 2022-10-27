Saturn Awards 2022, i vincitori: Tom Cruise miglior attore, Matt Reeves miglior regista!

In queste ore sono stati consegnati i 47esimi Saturn Awards, cerimonia che ha coinciso con il 50esimo anniversario del famoso premio cinematografico dedicato alle opere di fantascienza, fantasy e horror.

The Batman di Matt Reeves, che arrivava sul tappeto rosso con il maggior numero di nomination di questa edizione, ben 12, è stato sconfitto nella categoria del 'miglior film di supereroi' da Spider-Man: No Way Home di Jon Watts, e Robert Pattinson, candidato a miglior attore per la parte di Bruce Wayne, ha ceduto di fronte all'intramontabile Tom Cruise, premiato per il ruolo di Top Gun Maverick. Il nuovo film sul Cavaliere Oscuro però si è rifatto con il suo autore Matt Reeves premiato come miglior regista, un riconoscimento che gli ha permesso di superare la fitta concorrenza di Guillermo del Toro per Nightmare Alley, Joseph Kosinski per Top Gun: Maverick, Jordan Peele per Nope, SS Rajamouli per RRR, Steven Spielberg per West Side Story e Jon Watts per Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Qui sotto tutti i premi assegnati:

Best Superhero Film : Spider-Man: No Way Home

: Spider-Man: No Way Home Best Science Fiction Film : Nope

: Nope Best Fantasy Film : Everything Everywhere All at Once

: Everything Everywhere All at Once Best Horror Film : The Black Phone

: The Black Phone Best Action/Adventure Film : Top Gun: Maverick

: Top Gun: Maverick Best Thriller Film : Nightmare Alley

: Nightmare Alley Best International Film : RRR – Rise Roar Revolt

: RRR – Rise Roar Revolt Best Animated Film : Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

: Marcel the Shell with Shoes On Best Independent Film : Dual

: Dual Best Actor in a Film : Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)

: Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick) Best Actress in a Film : Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) Best Supporting Actor in a Film : Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) Best Supporting Actress in a Film : Awkwafina (Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings)

: Awkwafina (Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings) Best Younger Actor in a Film : Finn Wolfhard (Ghostbusters: Afterlife)

: Finn Wolfhard (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) Best Film Direction : Matt Reeves (The Batman)

: Matt Reeves (The Batman) Best Film Screenplay : Guillermo del Toro/Kim Morgan (Nightmare Alley)

: Guillermo del Toro/Kim Morgan (Nightmare Alley) Best Film Music (Composer) : Danny Elfman (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

: Danny Elfman (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) Best Film Editing : Eddie Hamilton (Top Gun: Maverick)

: Eddie Hamilton (Top Gun: Maverick) Best Film Production Designer : Tamara Deverell (Nightmare Alley)

: Tamara Deverell (Nightmare Alley) Best Film Make-Up : Dune (Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr)

: Dune (Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr) Best Film Costume : The Batman (Jacqueline Durran, David Crossman, Glyn Dillon)

: The Batman (Jacqueline Durran, David Crossman, Glyn Dillon) Best Film Special Effects: Godzilla vs. Kong

