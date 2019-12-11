SAG Awards, tutte le nomination: snobbato De Niro, dentro Phoenix, Driver e DiCaprio

Come promesso sono state diramate pochi minuti fa le nomination ufficiali ai prestigiosi SAG Awards, che anche quest'anno fanno entrare nel vivo la stagione dei premi in vista della chiusura con gli Oscar 2020.

I contendenti ai SAG Awards di quest'anno includono Storia di un Matrimonio di Noah Baumbach, The Irishman di Martin Scorsese (ma Robert De Niro è stato l'unico non nominato del cast)e C'era una volta a Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino dal lato del film e Parasite.

Sul fronte televisivo, nominati spettacoli come The Crown con Olivia Colman ed Helena Bonham Carter e Game of Thrones con Peter Dinklage.

La cerimonia 2020 si svolgerà il 19 gennaio prossimo presso lo Shrine Auditorium.

Qui sotto tutte le nomination:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Lupita Nyong’o (“Us”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx (“Just Mercy”)

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Nicole Kidman (“Bombshell”)

Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Bombshell” (Lionsgate)

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)

“Parasite” (Neon)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)

Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Cristina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Schitt’s Creek” (CBC Television)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Game of Thrones”

“GLOW”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Watchmen”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Alla luce di queste importanti nomination (spesso il premio SAG al miglior cast corrisponde a quello per il miglior film agli Oscar, e Jojo Rabbit ha già vinto l'altro grande premio-indicatore che è il premio del pubblico al Festival di Toronto), correte a leggere i nostri speciali sui favoriti per la miglior regia e i favoriti per i premi dei migliori attori agli Oscar 2020.