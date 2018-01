Ryan Reynolds ha invitato un fan alla prima di Deadpool 2 per un motivo ESILARANTE!

Post Dentist of Getting all Four of my Wisdom Teeth pulled DEADPOOL 2, Ice Cream, & Banging my Wife sounds about Right 🤘😂🤘😂🤘 #deadpool2 #hugsnotdrugs #Dentist @VancityReynolds @robertliefeld @deadpoolmovie @RhettReese @MarvelStudios @ChrisEvans @DavidMLeitch pic.twitter.com/hFlkUlH8zq

Years ago, I had my wisdom-testicles removed. I know how painful it can be. Consider this your official invite to the Untitled Deadpool Sequel, James. I’ll see you and a guest in May. #MaximumEffort https://t.co/8XvXHNsw3x