Roger Deakins vince agli ASC Awards 2020, a The Lighthouse il premio speciale
Nella notte, oltre ai DGA Awards e agli Annie Awards, a Hollywood sono stati assegnati anche gli ASC Awards, i premi per le migliori fotografie che in ottica Oscar 2020 puntano in un'unica direzione.
Il direttore della fotografia Roger Deakins ha vinto il primo premio per il suo lavoro in riconoscimento che di fatto dovrebbe aver messo una parola fine sulla relativa categoria Academy Awards: Deakins ha infatti battuto i colleghi Phedon Papamichael (Ford v Ferrari), Rodrigo Prieto (The Irishman), Robert Richardson (C'era una volta a Hollywood) e Lawrence Sher (Joker), con gli ultimi tre nominati all'Oscar insieme a Deakins. Il quinto candidato Oscar, Jarin Blaschke (The Lighthouse) è anche forse l'unico che ha una possibilità di mettere i bastoni fra le ruote a Deakins, e non a caso è stato premiato con l'ASC Spotlight Award.
Ricordiamo che, dopo 13 candidature Oscar andate a vuoto, Deakins ha vinto il suo primo Oscar agli Academy Awards 2018 grazie al suo lavoro per Blade Runner 2049, e a meno di clamorose sorprese il 9 febbraio prossimo dovrebbe alzare la sua seconda statuetta consecutiva. 1917 è stato girato con la nuova Alexa Mini LF di ARRI, una cinepresa leggera dal grande formato abbinata a un obiettivo Signature Prime da 40 mm, ideata per farsi strada tra le trincee e pensata per fornire una risoluzione più elevata e una profondità di campo ridotta.
Qui sotto tutti i vincitori della serata:
Theatrical Release
- Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC – “1917”
- Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC - “Ford v Ferrari”
- Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC - “The Irishman”
- Robert Richardson, ASC - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
- Lawrence Sher, ASC - “Joker”
Spotlight Award
- Jarin Blaschke – “The Lighthouse”
- Natasha Braier, ASC, ADF - “Honey Boy”
- Jasper Wolf, NSC - “Monos”
Documentary Category
- Fejmi Daut e Samir Ljuma – “Honeyland”
- Nicholas de Pencier – “Anthropocene: The Human Epoch”
- Evangelia Kranioti – “Obscuro Barroco”
Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television
- John Conroy, ISC – “The Terror: Infamy” -“A Sparrow in a Swallow’s Nest” (AMC)
- P.J. Dillon, ISC – “The Rook” - “Chapter 1” (Starz)
- Chris Manley, ASC – “Doom Patrol” - Pilot (DC Universe)
- Martin Ruhe, ASC – “Catch-22” - “Episode 5” (Hulu)
- Craig Wrobleski, CSC – “The Twilight Zone” - “Blurryman” (CBS All Access)
Episode of a Series for Commercial Television
- Dana Gonzales, ASC – “Legion” - “Chapter 20” (FX)
- C. Kim Miles, CSC, MySC – “Project Blue Book” - “The Flatwoods Monster” (History)
- Polly Morgan, ASC, BSC – “Legion” - “Chapter 23” (FX)
- Peter Robertson, ISC – “Vikings” - “Hell” (History)
- David Stockton, ASC – “Gotham” - “Ace Chemicals” (FOX)
Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television
- David Luther – “Das Boot” - “Gegen die Zeit” (episode 6) (Sky)
- M. David Mullen, ASC – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” - “Simone” (Amazon)
- Chris Seager, BSC – “Carnival Row” - “Grieve No More” (Amazon)
- Brendan Steacy, CSC – “Titans” - “Dick Grayson” (DC Universe)
- Colin Watkinson, ASC, BSC – “The Handmaid’s Tale” - “Night” (Hulu)
