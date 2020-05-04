Robert Downey Jr., è d nuovo polemica per il suo personaggio nero in Tropic Thunder

Accusato nuovamente per la sua rappresentazione di un personaggio che si fingeva afro-americano con del trucco in Tropic Thunder per una parte nel film fittizio, Robert Downey Jr. è stato però difeso dai suoi fan, accusando a loro volta chi critica di non aver capito il film (o nemmeno visto).

Quella di Downey Jr. e il suo personaggio nel film diretto da Ben Stiller è una polemica che ritorna spesso sui social network ed è tornata alla ribalta proprio in questo periodo di quarantena forzata per tutti. Dopo la ricomparsa di tutta una serie di critiche all'attore per aver accettato una parte simile, sono intervenuti direttamente i suoi fai in sua difesa, tra chi sostiene che non abbiano capito la valenza di tale personaggio e chi semplicemente accusa che il film non sia stato proprio visto, ma che ci si trascini sul carro delle polemiche per cavalcare la tendenza comune.

Addirittura un fan fa notare che in reltà sarebbe il personaggio fittizio di Stiller, Simple Jack, a dover scatenare più polemiche, anche se tutto il film è davvero una rappresentazione estrema di tutti gli stereotipi che ancora oggi dominano l'industria cinematografica. Tra i commenti anche chi indica i motivi per cui si tratta di un grande film: "Tropic Thunder è ancora un grande film, c'è anche qualcosa che non è invecchiata bene, la blackface di RDJ si prende gioco di quegli attori che interpretano altre etnie, non è sbagliata sentirsi infastiditi, Tom Cruise è la parte migliore del film".

O ancora: "In Tropic Thunder Robert Downey Jr. mette in evidenza quanto stupidi siano gli attori che interpretano altre etnie. Il punto è la satira. Il contesto è importante, ma questi stupidi hanno bisogno di consenso su Twitter".

Potete leggere gli altri di seguito.