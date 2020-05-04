Robert Downey Jr., è d nuovo polemica per il suo personaggio nero in Tropic Thunder
Accusato nuovamente per la sua rappresentazione di un personaggio che si fingeva afro-americano con del trucco in Tropic Thunder per una parte nel film fittizio, Robert Downey Jr. è stato però difeso dai suoi fan, accusando a loro volta chi critica di non aver capito il film (o nemmeno visto).
Quella di Downey Jr. e il suo personaggio nel film diretto da Ben Stiller è una polemica che ritorna spesso sui social network ed è tornata alla ribalta proprio in questo periodo di quarantena forzata per tutti. Dopo la ricomparsa di tutta una serie di critiche all'attore per aver accettato una parte simile, sono intervenuti direttamente i suoi fai in sua difesa, tra chi sostiene che non abbiano capito la valenza di tale personaggio e chi semplicemente accusa che il film non sia stato proprio visto, ma che ci si trascini sul carro delle polemiche per cavalcare la tendenza comune.
Addirittura un fan fa notare che in reltà sarebbe il personaggio fittizio di Stiller, Simple Jack, a dover scatenare più polemiche, anche se tutto il film è davvero una rappresentazione estrema di tutti gli stereotipi che ancora oggi dominano l'industria cinematografica. Tra i commenti anche chi indica i motivi per cui si tratta di un grande film: "Tropic Thunder è ancora un grande film, c'è anche qualcosa che non è invecchiata bene, la blackface di RDJ si prende gioco di quegli attori che interpretano altre etnie, non è sbagliata sentirsi infastiditi, Tom Cruise è la parte migliore del film".
O ancora: "In Tropic Thunder Robert Downey Jr. mette in evidenza quanto stupidi siano gli attori che interpretano altre etnie. Il punto è la satira. Il contesto è importante, ma questi stupidi hanno bisogno di consenso su Twitter".
Potete leggere gli altri di seguito.
In Tropic Thunder, RDJ is just a dude playing a dude disguised as another dude. The entire point of that was to satirize how method actors can go way too far in their acting. This character points out how dumb it is. Context matters, but these woke dumbfucks need twitter points. pic.twitter.com/etA2Ruzxic— Vsan (@Sanikyuu) April 30, 2020
Woke teenagers discovering Tropic Thunder is my favorite tweet genre pic.twitter.com/cyLsnpFnDg— 🔥 YOUTUBE.COM / VITO 🔥 (@VitoGesualdi) April 30, 2020
Watching woke kids discovering Tropic Thunder is like watching a baby discovering their own toes for the first time. pic.twitter.com/ajXywHy3FK— 『Ryuuko Matoi』@Final Fantasy 8 (@Smug_Legend) April 30, 2020
Since people are barely discovering #TropicThunder and trying to launch this ridiculous #cancelrdj campaign here’s Jamie Foxx’s take on RDJ playing the role. pic.twitter.com/wu7j5YdrXF— lil satan Ⴟ (@joshromXO) May 1, 2020
Since Tropic Thunder is trending for stupid reasons...I'm gonna take a chance to point out how Tom Cruise played arguably the greatest role of his career in that film. pic.twitter.com/Y1gNaJmlZ9— Joseph Vincent (@BoredFilm) April 30, 2020
Tropic Thunder is trending, so here's a couple thoughts:— Nate Ming (@NateMing) April 30, 2020
-it's still a great film
-there's still some shit that hasn't aged well
-RDJ's blackface IS making fun of white actors playing POC
-it's not wrong to feel uncomfortable about it
-Tom Cruise is the best part of the movie pic.twitter.com/usZSwbE18m
At least twice a year some Twitter embryo learns about TROPIC THUNDER for the first time and tries to “educate” the rest of us about it lol— Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) April 30, 2020
The fact that tropic thunder is trending because people are shocked RDJ did blackface is funny bc I know none of these people have actually seen the movie. If they did they would be more offended by Ben Stillers character 💯 #tropicthunder pic.twitter.com/vcYMZzTFQF— Nicole (@barrnicole44) April 30, 2020
Altri contenuti per Tropic Thunder
Tropic Thunder
- Genere: Commedia
- Regia: Ben Stiller
- Interpreti: Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr., Brandon T. Jackson, Jay Baruchel, Nick Nolte, Danny McBride, Steve Coogan, Bill Hader
- Sito Ufficiale: Link
- +
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 31/10/2008
Nelle sale USA dal: 15/08/2008
Che voto dai a: Tropic Thunder
Voti: 32
