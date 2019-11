Rivelata una scena eliminata con Tony e Strange ideata per Avengers: Infinity War

View this post on Instagram

Really fun gag that was cut from either #avengersinfinitywar or #endgame, I was working on them at the same time, so I’m not exactly sure where they were going to place this guy. There was a scene where Tony was in the sanctum talking with #drstrange , walking the halls and they run into this guy who offers Tony a cup of tea. This is where the “I don’t like to be handed things“ Tony Stark line was going to be used. Would’ve been funny hear him say it one last time. #tonystark #ironman #mcu #avengers #avengersendgame #infinitywar #marvel #marvelcinematicuniverse #conceptart #creaturedesign #Alien #zbrush #keyshot.