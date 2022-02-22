Red: secondo le prime recensioni è un altro capolavoro targato Pixar!

#TurningRed is nothing short of exceptional. My *NSYNC-loving self was boppin to the soundtrack. I screamed in joy when a character yelled “THANK CTHULHU.” But what blew me away was how it openly discussed puberty, periods, and the complexities of mother/daughter relationships. pic.twitter.com/3pS2HoCtdy — Shannon McGrew 🎃🍭 @ Screaming Into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) February 22, 2022

I've been sitting here after watching an early screening of #TurningRed trying to put my initial reaction into words, and all I can come up with is...I think Turning Red is going to be a sensation.



I feel like we're in the calm before the storm. The red panda storm. pic.twitter.com/R0Q5OJ5HxP — Upcoming Pixar (@upcomingpixar) February 21, 2022

I absolutely LOVED #TurningRed! A wonderful coming-of-age story about the complexities of growing up, embracing yourself, and learning how to let kids find their own path. The animation is a perfect fusion of eastern and western influences and director Domee Shi is the future. pic.twitter.com/pwqWpoD2ed — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) February 21, 2022

#TurningRed is a visually stunning and emotional coming of age East meets West film that blends Pixar’s story driven styles w/ anime influences. It’s funny, heartfelt, honest and not afraid to shy away from the messiness of growing up. I can’t believe how much I laughed and cried pic.twitter.com/v4EL2aAkGN — Michael Lee 🍥 (@IamMichaelJLee) February 21, 2022

Pixar’s #TurningRed is absolute joy! Seeing Meilin tear through early 2000s Toronto gave me the biggest smile on my face. Domee Shi has crafted one of @Pixar’s finest movies to date and has brought the multiculturalism of the city to life. @PixarTurningRed @DisneyStudiosCA pic.twitter.com/YWwr7A20Kj — Shahbaz - The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) February 21, 2022

Wow, #TurningRed is just wonderful. Had a huge grin on my face through most of it (you know, until it gets you with those Pixar tears). A really thoughtful movie about navigating familial/generational burdens and pressure that is also super funny and a total joy to watch. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) February 22, 2022