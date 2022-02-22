Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
  1. HOME
  2. Turning Red
  3. Notizie

Red: secondo le prime recensioni è un altro capolavoro targato Pixar!

Red: secondo le prime recensioni è un altro capolavoro targato Pixar!
INFORMAZIONI FILM
di

Il prossimo film della Pixar, Red, arriverà direttamente in streaming su Disney+ a partire dal prossimo 11 marzo, ma a quanto pare sembra che la pellicola avrebbe meritato di gran lunga la distribuzione nelle sale di tutto il mondo, come già le altre che lo avevano preceduto e che invece Disney ha preferito relegare allo streaming.

Un peccato davvero, soprattuto alla luce delle ottime recensioni che stanno arrivando dalla stampa americana, che ha potuto vedere in anticipo la pellicola diretta da Domee Shi. Tutti sembrano concordare sul fatto che Red sia un'altra pietra miliare della lunga storia della Pixar e che stavolta sia stata in grado di affrontate nel suo stile inconfondibile un terreno spinoso ed imbarazzante come l'incombere dell'adolescenza.

"Red non è niente di meno che eccezionale. Assolutamente colpita dalla soundtrack, detto da una che adora gli NSYNC. Ho urlato di gioia quando un personaggio ha esclamato 'Grazie Cthulhu", ma quello che mi ha sconvolta è quanto apertamente discuta di pubertà, ciclo, e della complessità del rapporto madre-figlia", si legge in una prima reazione.

"Sono seduto qui da quando ho guardato una proiezione in anteprima di Red, cercando di dire a parole tutto quello che ho provato, e tutto quello che mi viene in mente è che... penso che Red sarà un film sensazionale. E' come se ci trovassimo nella calma prima della tempesta. Una tempesta a forma di panda rosso".

"Ho amato tantissimo Red. Una meravigliosa storia di formazione sulle complessità della crescita, dell'accettazione di sé stessi e sul come lasciare che i ragazzini trovino la loro strada da soli. L'animazione è una fusione perfetta tra influenze di Oriente e Occidente e la regista Domee Shi è il futuro".

Red sarà disponibile su Disney Plus dall'11 marzo prossimo. Nel frattempo, potete recuperare il trailer di Red e le polemiche di Pixar nei confronti di Disney relative alla decisione di quest'ultima di non distribuire Red nelle sale.

Quanto è interessante?
1

Altri contenuti per Turning Red

  1. Batgirl: dal set altri indizi sulla presenza di Lex Luthor e la Suicide Squad