Red: secondo le prime recensioni è un altro capolavoro targato Pixar!
Il prossimo film della Pixar, Red, arriverà direttamente in streaming su Disney+ a partire dal prossimo 11 marzo, ma a quanto pare sembra che la pellicola avrebbe meritato di gran lunga la distribuzione nelle sale di tutto il mondo, come già le altre che lo avevano preceduto e che invece Disney ha preferito relegare allo streaming.
Un peccato davvero, soprattuto alla luce delle ottime recensioni che stanno arrivando dalla stampa americana, che ha potuto vedere in anticipo la pellicola diretta da Domee Shi. Tutti sembrano concordare sul fatto che Red sia un'altra pietra miliare della lunga storia della Pixar e che stavolta sia stata in grado di affrontate nel suo stile inconfondibile un terreno spinoso ed imbarazzante come l'incombere dell'adolescenza.
"Red non è niente di meno che eccezionale. Assolutamente colpita dalla soundtrack, detto da una che adora gli NSYNC. Ho urlato di gioia quando un personaggio ha esclamato 'Grazie Cthulhu", ma quello che mi ha sconvolta è quanto apertamente discuta di pubertà, ciclo, e della complessità del rapporto madre-figlia", si legge in una prima reazione.
"Sono seduto qui da quando ho guardato una proiezione in anteprima di Red, cercando di dire a parole tutto quello che ho provato, e tutto quello che mi viene in mente è che... penso che Red sarà un film sensazionale. E' come se ci trovassimo nella calma prima della tempesta. Una tempesta a forma di panda rosso".
"Ho amato tantissimo Red. Una meravigliosa storia di formazione sulle complessità della crescita, dell'accettazione di sé stessi e sul come lasciare che i ragazzini trovino la loro strada da soli. L'animazione è una fusione perfetta tra influenze di Oriente e Occidente e la regista Domee Shi è il futuro".
Red sarà disponibile su Disney Plus dall'11 marzo prossimo. Nel frattempo, potete recuperare il trailer di Red e le polemiche di Pixar nei confronti di Disney relative alla decisione di quest'ultima di non distribuire Red nelle sale.
#TurningRed is nothing short of exceptional. My *NSYNC-loving self was boppin to the soundtrack. I screamed in joy when a character yelled “THANK CTHULHU.” But what blew me away was how it openly discussed puberty, periods, and the complexities of mother/daughter relationships. pic.twitter.com/3pS2HoCtdy— Shannon McGrew 🎃🍭 @ Screaming Into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) February 22, 2022
I've been sitting here after watching an early screening of #TurningRed trying to put my initial reaction into words, and all I can come up with is...I think Turning Red is going to be a sensation.— Upcoming Pixar (@upcomingpixar) February 21, 2022
I feel like we're in the calm before the storm. The red panda storm. pic.twitter.com/R0Q5OJ5HxP
I absolutely LOVED #TurningRed! A wonderful coming-of-age story about the complexities of growing up, embracing yourself, and learning how to let kids find their own path. The animation is a perfect fusion of eastern and western influences and director Domee Shi is the future. pic.twitter.com/pwqWpoD2ed— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) February 21, 2022
#TurningRed is a visually stunning and emotional coming of age East meets West film that blends Pixar’s story driven styles w/ anime influences. It’s funny, heartfelt, honest and not afraid to shy away from the messiness of growing up. I can’t believe how much I laughed and cried pic.twitter.com/v4EL2aAkGN— Michael Lee 🍥 (@IamMichaelJLee) February 21, 2022
Pixar’s #TurningRed is absolute joy! Seeing Meilin tear through early 2000s Toronto gave me the biggest smile on my face. Domee Shi has crafted one of @Pixar’s finest movies to date and has brought the multiculturalism of the city to life. @PixarTurningRed @DisneyStudiosCA pic.twitter.com/YWwr7A20Kj— Shahbaz - The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) February 21, 2022
Wow, #TurningRed is just wonderful. Had a huge grin on my face through most of it (you know, until it gets you with those Pixar tears). A really thoughtful movie about navigating familial/generational burdens and pressure that is also super funny and a total joy to watch.— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) February 22, 2022
#TurningRed is gonna be dominating social media feeds once it releases on @DisneyPlus. More people will get a chance to see it and that’s what matters the most. It is THAT good pic.twitter.com/jNQ8F3Pk3C— Shahbaz - The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) February 22, 2022
Altri contenuti per Turning Red
Turning Red
Quanto attendi: Turning Red
Hype totali: 6
