Record di prevendite su Fandango per Black Panther, rivelata la colonna sonora

Risultato? Erik Davis ha annunciato ufficialmente che Black Panther ha già infranto un piccolo grande record... ebbene si, record di prevendite di biglietti sul sito Fandango e sembra che abbia già superato quelle fatte nel 2016 da titoli allora molto 'caldi' come Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice e Captain America: Civil War . Non solo! Come se non bastasse, è il film "numero uno" nelle vendite giornaliere dei biglietti... due settimane prima della sua uscita nei cinema! Insomma, sembra che i Marvel Studios possano aspettarsi un nuovo grande successo al botteghino!

BREAKING: #BlackPanther is making history at @Fandango and is now outpacing ALL superhero movies in advance ticket sales, eclipsing 2016’s BATMAN V SUPERMAN. pic.twitter.com/bWlhkCYR2K — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) 31 gennaio 2018

Additionally, #BlackPanther is currently number one in daily ticket sales with two weeks left before release — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) 31 gennaio 2018