Record di prevendite su Fandango per Black Panther, rivelata la colonna sonora

Il film dedicato a Black Panther è molto atteso in USA. Non solo per via delle prime reazioni che lo promuovono a pieni voti ma anche per via del cast, del regista Ryan Coogler e del tono che sembra la Marvel abbia dato al suo nuovo cinefumetto.

Risultato? Erik Davis ha annunciato ufficialmente che Black Panther ha già infranto un piccolo grande record... ebbene si, record di prevendite di biglietti sul sito Fandango e sembra che abbia già superato quelle fatte nel 2016 da titoli allora molto 'caldi' come Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice e Captain America: Civil War. Non solo! Come se non bastasse, è il film "numero uno" nelle vendite giornaliere dei biglietti... due settimane prima della sua uscita nei cinema! Insomma, sembra che i Marvel Studios possano aspettarsi un nuovo grande successo al botteghino!

Intanto, Kendrick Lamar, che ha annunciato di aver realizzato Black Panther: The Album qualche settimana fa, dopo svariati 'assaggi', ci svela l'intera tracklist del CD che sarà disponibile sul mercato dal prossimo 9 febbraio:

  1. Black Panther – Kendrick Lamar
  2. All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
  3. X – Schoolboy Q, 2Chainz, and Saudi
  4. The Ways – Khalid and Swae Lee
  5. Opps – Vince Staples and Yugen Blakrok
  6. I Am – Jorja Smith
  7. Paramedic! – SOB X RBE
  8. Bloody Waters – Ab-Soul, Anderson .Paak and James Blake
  9. King’s Dead – Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future and James Blake
  10. Redemption Interlude
  11. Redemption – Zacari and BabesWodumo
  12. Seasons – Mozzy, Sjavaand Reason
  Distributore: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Italia
  Genere: Comics / Fumetti
  Regia: Ryan Coogler
  Interpreti: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Martin Freeman, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker
  Sceneggiatura: Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 14/02/2018

Nelle sale USA dal: 16/02/2018

