Record di prevendite su Fandango per Black Panther, rivelata la colonna sonora

Risultato? Erik Davis ha annunciato ufficialmente che Black Panther ha già infranto un piccolo grande record... ebbene si, record di prevendite di biglietti sul sito Fandango e sembra che abbia già superato quelle fatte nel 2016 da titoli allora molto 'caldi' come Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice e Captain America: Civil War. Non solo! Come se non bastasse, è il film "numero uno" nelle vendite giornaliere dei biglietti... due settimane prima della sua uscita nei cinema! Insomma, sembra che i Marvel Studios possano aspettarsi un nuovo grande successo al botteghino!
Intanto, Kendrick Lamar, che ha annunciato di aver realizzato Black Panther: The Album qualche settimana fa, dopo svariati 'assaggi', ci svela l'intera tracklist del CD che sarà disponibile sul mercato dal prossimo 9 febbraio:
- Black Panther – Kendrick Lamar
- All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
- X – Schoolboy Q, 2Chainz, and Saudi
- The Ways – Khalid and Swae Lee
- Opps – Vince Staples and Yugen Blakrok
- I Am – Jorja Smith
- Paramedic! – SOB X RBE
- Bloody Waters – Ab-Soul, Anderson .Paak and James Blake
- King’s Dead – Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future and James Blake
- Redemption Interlude
- Redemption – Zacari and BabesWodumo
- Seasons – Mozzy, Sjavaand Reason