Ready Player One: le prime reazioni sull'ultimo film di Steven Spielberg!

Ready Player One racconta la storia di Wade Watts ( Tye Sheridan ), un giovane che trascorre le sue giornate vivendo nella realtà virtuale chiamata OASIS. Dopo che il fondatore di OASIS, James Donovan Halliday ( Mark Rylance ) scompare, Wade è uno dei tanti a intraprendere una ricerca per trovare un easter egg nascosto all'interno di OASIS nel tentativo di ereditare l'immensa fortuna di Halliday. Anche il malvagio Nolan Sorrento ( Ben Mendelsohn ) è sulle tracce dell'easter egg per soddisfare i propri interessi. Nei mesi precedenti alla sua uscita, Ready Player One ha accumulato una serie di (probabilmente ingiuste) critiche e controversie, sia per quanto riguarda il materiale originale e sia per quanto concerne l'eccessiva dipendenza dai riferimenti alla cultura pop, componente chiave della storia. Eppure, con Steven Spielberg alla regia, molti sono i fan che sperano che il regista di Jurassic Park possa consegnare alla storia del cinema un altro tassello di prestigio. Warner Bros. ha lanciato il film al SXSW, avendo una grande fiducia nel lavoro di Spielberg e le prime reazioni su Twitter sembrano davvero buone. Dopo uno screening problematico dovuto a difficoltà tecniche, molti addetti ai lavori hanno rilasciato dei commenti sul social network. Molti di loro sono rimasti entusiasti:"Ready Player è un classico film di Steven Spielberg. Ha riferimenti, gli intensi effetti speciali e la colonna sonora dei film anni '80. Ma anche il fascino, il cuore, l'umorismo e le musiche fantastiche di Alan Silvestri. L'ho adorato!" ha dichiarato Erik Davis di Fandango. Qualcuno si è rivolto anche alla schiera di prevenuti:"Ready Player One è molto divertente. Coloro che sono bloccati nella modalità odio pre-rilascio del film è meglio che si preparino a rimanere delusi". La maggior parte delle reazioni virano tutte sull'entusiasmo e sull'eccitazione, soprattutto per le atmosfere ricreate da Spielberg:"Così tanto cinema! Forse troppo a volte. Quello a cui continuavo a pensare guardando il film era 'i miei figli lo adoreranno'. Gioioso, elettrizzante." "Sembra che Spielberg abbia guardato un sacco di film di Luc Besson e abbia deciso di umiliarli!" ha scritto Erik Kohn di IndieWire. Insomma, le prime reazioni sembrano davvero promettere bene. Ne potete leggere altre nei tweet che trovate alla fine della news. Ready Player One è diretto da Steven Spielberg e comprende nel cast principale Tye Sheridan, Mark Rylance, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Simon Pegg e T.J. Miller. L'uscita è prevista tra la fine di marzo e l'inizio di aprile.

#ReadyPlayerOne is classic Steven Spielberg. It’s got the references, the ferocious effects and the great ‘80s soundtrack, sure, but also the charm, the heart, the humor and a fantastic Alan Silvestri score. I loved it & so did this #SXSW crowd. Be excited for it! pic.twitter.com/xwPOGwXDxd — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) 12 marzo 2018

READY PLAYER ONE feels like Spielberg watched a ton of Luc Besson movies and decided to outdo them. In terms of pure spectacle, it’s the most astonishing thing he’s done. Never underestimate Steve. #SXSW — erickohn (@erickohn) 12 marzo 2018

So yeah, I LOVED Ready Player One. It’s perhaps the geekiest movie ever made. So so so happy right now! — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) 12 marzo 2018

Ready Player One is a whole lot of fun. Those who are stuck in pre-release hate mode better prepare to be disappointed. #sxsw — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) 12 marzo 2018

Well everyone relax, Ready Player One will indeed be the biggest thing in the world — Emily Yoshida (@emilyyoshida) 12 marzo 2018

READY PLAYER ONE: So so so much movie. Sometimes too much but what I kept thinking over and over again was “my kids are gonna LOVE THIS.” It is joyous and thrilling for the people who it’s designed to joy and thrill. — Brian Tallerico (@Brian_Tallerico) 12 marzo 2018

READY PLAYER ONE is a big Trapper-Keeper stuffed full of smiles, Adventure, and heart.



I adore it.#sxsw — Aaron Morgan (@Aaron_Morgan) 12 marzo 2018

Mark Rylance can shine in literally anything. That I will say. #ReadyPlayerOne #SXSW — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) 12 marzo 2018

READY PLAYER ONE: Good lord I was wrong about this one. It’s oodles of fun and kind of the antithesis of Cline’s novel in terms of its quality. References weren’t too cloying for me, but I was so close I couldn’t pick out too much. #sxsw — Nick Johnston (@onlysaysficus) 12 marzo 2018