Ready Player One: le prime reazioni sull'ultimo film di Steven Spielberg!

di
INFORMAZIONI FILM
Sul web arrivano le prime reazioni a Ready Player One, il nuovo film diretto da Steven Spielberg, dopo la première a sorpresa al SXSW 2018. Il film è l'adattamento del romanzo di Ernest Cline, e si tratta del secondo film di Spielberg in uscita nel giro di poche settimane, dopo l'ottimo riscontro ottenuto recentemente con The Post.

Ready Player One racconta la storia di Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan), un giovane che trascorre le sue giornate vivendo nella realtà virtuale chiamata OASIS. Dopo che il fondatore di OASIS, James Donovan Halliday (Mark Rylance) scompare, Wade è uno dei tanti a intraprendere una ricerca per trovare un easter egg nascosto all'interno di OASIS nel tentativo di ereditare l'immensa fortuna di Halliday. Anche il malvagio Nolan Sorrento (Ben Mendelsohn) è sulle tracce dell'easter egg per soddisfare i propri interessi.
Nei mesi precedenti alla sua uscita, Ready Player One ha accumulato una serie di (probabilmente ingiuste) critiche e controversie, sia per quanto riguarda il materiale originale e sia per quanto concerne l'eccessiva dipendenza dai riferimenti alla cultura pop, componente chiave della storia.
Eppure, con Steven Spielberg alla regia, molti sono i fan che sperano che il regista di Jurassic Park possa consegnare alla storia del cinema un altro tassello di prestigio.
Warner Bros. ha lanciato il film al SXSW, avendo una grande fiducia nel lavoro di Spielberg e le prime reazioni su Twitter sembrano davvero buone.
Dopo uno screening problematico dovuto a difficoltà tecniche, molti addetti ai lavori hanno rilasciato dei commenti sul social network. Molti di loro sono rimasti entusiasti:"Ready Player è un classico film di Steven Spielberg. Ha riferimenti, gli intensi effetti speciali e la colonna sonora dei film anni '80. Ma anche il fascino, il cuore, l'umorismo e le musiche fantastiche di Alan Silvestri. L'ho adorato!" ha dichiarato Erik Davis di Fandango.
Qualcuno si è rivolto anche alla schiera di prevenuti:"Ready Player One è molto divertente. Coloro che sono bloccati nella modalità odio pre-rilascio del film è meglio che si preparino a rimanere delusi".
La maggior parte delle reazioni virano tutte sull'entusiasmo e sull'eccitazione, soprattutto per le atmosfere ricreate da Spielberg:"Così tanto cinema! Forse troppo a volte. Quello a cui continuavo a pensare guardando il film era 'i miei figli lo adoreranno'. Gioioso, elettrizzante."
"Sembra che Spielberg abbia guardato un sacco di film di Luc Besson e abbia deciso di umiliarli!" ha scritto Erik Kohn di IndieWire.
Insomma, le prime reazioni sembrano davvero promettere bene. Ne potete leggere altre nei tweet che trovate alla fine della news.
Ready Player One è diretto da Steven Spielberg e comprende nel cast principale Tye Sheridan, Mark Rylance, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Simon Pegg e T.J. Miller. L'uscita è prevista tra la fine di marzo e l'inizio di aprile.

FONTE: ScreenRant.com
