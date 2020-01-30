Il Re Leone e The Irishman vincono ai Visual Effects Society Awards, a secco Avengers
Dopo gli Annie Awards di qualche giorno fa, nella notte sono stati assegnati i Visual Effects Society Awards, che a sorpresa hanno visto trionfare il remake "live-action" de Il Re Leone.
Il film di Jon Favreau, composto quasi interamente da personaggi e sfondi generati dal computer, ha vinto tre premi ai VES Awards, compreso quello per gli effetti visivi eccezionali in un film fotorealistico, la categoria dei VES che corrisponde maggiormente alla categoria dei migliori effetti visivi degli Oscar.
Nel frattempo The Irishman, ha vinto due premi, con Missing Link che ne ha vinti altrettanti nella categoria animata. Per quanto riguarda per il mondo della televisione, infine, premi a Stranger Things, Game of Thrones e The Mandalorian, che ha portato a casa anche il premio per il miglior personaggio CG dell'anno, Baby Yoda.
In ottica Academy Awards, il film che vince il premio VES nella categoria Effetti visivi eccezionali in un film fotorealistico (fino a poco tempo fa conosciuto come 'Effetti visivi eccezionali in un film guidato dagli effetti visivi) ha vinto l'Oscar VFX 10 volte negli ultimi 17 anni, ma solo una volta negli ultimi cinque. Tra i candidati all'Oscar quest'anno ci sono due vincitori VES, The Lion King e The Irishman, oltre a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, che ha vinto un premio VES, e Avengers: Endgame e 1917, che invece sono rimasti a mani vuote (nonostante il film Marvel Studios abbia vinto il Critics' Choice anche per questa categoria).
Qui sotto tutti i vincitori:
- Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature: “The Lion King”
- Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature: “The Irishman”
- Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature: “Missing Link”
- Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode: “The Mandalorian”, “The Child”
- Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode: “Chernobyl”, “1:23:45”
- Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project: “Control”
- Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial: Hennessy, “The Seven Worlds”
- Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project: “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance”
- Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature: “Alita: Battle Angel”, Alita
- Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature: “Missing Link”
- Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project: “Stranger Things 3”, Tom/Bruce Monster
- Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial: “Cyberpunk 2077”
- Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature: “The Lion King”
- Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature: “Toy Story 4”
- Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project: “Game of Thrones”, “The Iron Throne”
- Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project: “The Lion King”
- Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project: “The Mandalorian”
- Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
- Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature: “Frozen II”
- Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project: “Stranger Things 3”
- Outstanding Compositing in a Feature: “The Irishman”
- Outstanding Compositing in an Episode: “Game of Thrones”, “The Long Night”
- Outstanding Compositing in a Commercial: Hennessy”, The Seven Worlds
- Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project: “The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance”
- Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project: “The Beauty”
Altri contenuti per Oscar 2020
- Oscar 2020, Billie Eilish invitata per una performance speciale
- Oscar 2020, tante stelle Marvel Studios, DC Film e Star Wars tra i presentatori
- Oscar 2020: Brad Pitt indossa una targhetta per farsi riconoscere al pranzo dei nominati
- Jojo Rabbit batte Joker e trionfa ai Costume Designers Guild Awards
- Oscar 2020: ecco i film nominati presi in giro da alcuni divertenti poster fan-made
Oscar 2020
Quanto attendi: Oscar 2020
Hype totali: 45
Contenuti più Letti
- 4 commentiTop Gun: Maverick, le scene a bordo degli aerei sono state girate dal vero
- Swallow è il trailer più inquietante che vedrete oggi: la trama del film vi disgusterà
- 2 commentiUnderwater, la recensione del monster movie con Kristen Stewart
- 1 commentiIl franchise di Fast & Furious cambia nome in The Fast Saga, ecco il perché
- 3 commentiNetflix: le novità di febbraio 2020, in arrivo i film dello Studio Ghibli
- 9 commentiVin Diesel svela il primo poster ufficiale di Fast & Furious 9
- Un fan ha scoperto un insospettabile collegamento tra Joker e il Batman di Tim Burton
- 4 commentiI protagonisti di Fast & Furious 9 si mostrano nei nuovi character poster
- 1 commentiLa morte di Mr. Peanut nello spot del Super Bowl ispirato da Avengers: Endgame
- 1 commentiIn produzione I Mercenari 4: sarà uno spin-off della saga con protagonista Jason Statham