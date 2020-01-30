Il Re Leone e The Irishman vincono ai Visual Effects Society Awards, a secco Avengers

Dopo gli Annie Awards di qualche giorno fa, nella notte sono stati assegnati i Visual Effects Society Awards, che a sorpresa hanno visto trionfare il remake "live-action" de Il Re Leone.

Il film di Jon Favreau, composto quasi interamente da personaggi e sfondi generati dal computer, ha vinto tre premi ai VES Awards, compreso quello per gli effetti visivi eccezionali in un film fotorealistico, la categoria dei VES che corrisponde maggiormente alla categoria dei migliori effetti visivi degli Oscar.

Nel frattempo The Irishman, ha vinto due premi, con Missing Link che ne ha vinti altrettanti nella categoria animata. Per quanto riguarda per il mondo della televisione, infine, premi a Stranger Things, Game of Thrones e The Mandalorian, che ha portato a casa anche il premio per il miglior personaggio CG dell'anno, Baby Yoda.

In ottica Academy Awards, il film che vince il premio VES nella categoria Effetti visivi eccezionali in un film fotorealistico (fino a poco tempo fa conosciuto come 'Effetti visivi eccezionali in un film guidato dagli effetti visivi) ha vinto l'Oscar VFX 10 volte negli ultimi 17 anni, ma solo una volta negli ultimi cinque. Tra i candidati all'Oscar quest'anno ci sono due vincitori VES, The Lion King e The Irishman, oltre a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, che ha vinto un premio VES, e Avengers: Endgame e 1917, che invece sono rimasti a mani vuote (nonostante il film Marvel Studios abbia vinto il Critics' Choice anche per questa categoria).

Qui sotto tutti i vincitori: