Il Re Leone: le prime reazioni alla première americana sono positive

#TheLionKing is exactly as advertised: a beat-for-beat remake of the original. Impressive animation and some ace casting choices (Beyoncé is a spirited Nala, John Oliver is an ideal Zazu) plus that music is still 👍👍 - but it’s more nostalgic rehash than fresh reimagining — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) 10 luglio 2019

#LionKing I've only ever openly cried in 4 movies in my life. It's now 5! Movie is absolutely fantastic. Worthy of the 1994 original. Opening scene had me bawling like a slobbering baby. Hilarious, nostalgic, filled with heart. Loved it. — John Campea (@johncampea) 10 luglio 2019

Absolutely blown away by #TheLionKing. Incredible visuals and voice work. Cried all my makeup off. Timon and Pumba brought me back from the edge. Would die for baby Simba. pic.twitter.com/YBpncCVowz — Rachel Heine (@RachelHeine) 10 luglio 2019

The Lion King is a wonderful adaptation of an iconic classic. It has a few small changes which enhance what was already great and everything else is right on point. The CG can be slightly distracting at times but the emotion quickly covers that. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/9QmsP3PmNh — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) 10 luglio 2019

Holy smokes, I really loved THE LION KING. I think (I think) it’s the most beautiful effects movie I’ve seen. Like next level, the game has changed kind of thing. (For the record I’m agnostic on the original movie and have zero nostalgia for it. Anyway, this movie hooked me.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) 10 luglio 2019