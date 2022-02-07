Razzie 2022: ecco i peggiori film dell'anno, Bruce Willis ottiene una categoria tutta sua!

Come da tradizione, il giorno prima delle nomination ai prossimi Premi Oscar vengono annunciate le candidature ai Razzie Awards, che "premiano" i peggiori film dell'ultimo anno, nonché le peggiori interpretazioni nelle varie categorie. Quest'anno c'è anche una divertente novità, rappresentata da una nuova categoria tutta dedicata a Bruce Willis.

Quest'anno, come nuova categoria a sé, è spuntata anche quella per la Peggiore interpretazione di Bruce Willis in un film del 2021, dato che negli ultimi 24 mesi sono tantissimi i film interpretati dall'attore e finiti direttamente direct-to-video, ovvero subito per il mercato dell'home video senza passare per la sala cinematografica; come del resto testimoniano i suoi ultimi anni, questi film sono praticamente il peggio prodotto a Hollywood nell'ultimo anno. Le pellicole di Willis prese in considerazione sono ben otto: American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Out of Death e Survive the Game.

Nelle categorie classiche, invece, i film candidati sono il film Netflix Diana: The Musical (adattamento del musical di Broadway stroncato dalla critica), il thriller Karen e La donna alla finestra, oltre a Space Jam: New Legends e Infinite. Tra gli attori, oltre all'onnipresente Bruce Willis, anche Amy Adams, LeBron James, Mark Wahlberg, Jared Leto.

Ecco tutte le nomination 2022:

Peggior film

“Diana the Musical” (The Netflix Version)

“Infinite”

“Karen”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“The Woman in the Window”

Peggior attore

Scott Eastwood (Dangerous)

Roe Hartrampf (Diana the Musical)

Lebron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen)

Mark Wahlberg (Infinite)

Peggiore attrice

Amy Adams (The Woman in the Window)

Jeanna de Waal (Diana the Musical)

Megan Fox (Midnight in the Switchgrass)

Taryn Manning (Karen)

Ruby Rose (Vanquish)

Peggiore attrice non protagonista

Amy Adams (Dear Evan Hansen)

Sophie Cookson (Infinite)

Erin Davie (Diana the Musical)

Judy Kaye (Diana the Musical)

Taryn Manning (Every Last One of Them)

Peggior attore non protagonista

Ben Affleck (The Last Duel)

Nick Cannon (The Misfits)

Mel Gibson (Dangerous)

Gareth Keegan (Diana the Musical)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci)

Peggiore coppia sullo schermo

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or choreographed) Musical Number (Diana the Musical)

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner product) He Dribbles on (Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Jared Leto & Either His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent (House of Gucci)

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal (Dear Evan Hansen)

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) (Tom & Jerry the Movie)

Peggior Remake, Rip-Off, o Sequel

Karen (inadvertent remake of Cruella de Vil)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist (rap remake of Oliver Twist)

The Woman in the Window (rip-off of Read Window)

Peggior regista

Christopher Ashley (Diana the Musical)

Stephen Chbosky (Dear Evan Hansen)

Coke Daniels (Karen)

Renny Harlin (The Misfits)

Joe Wright (The Woman in the Window)

Peggior sceneggiatura

Joe DiPietro – Diana the Musical

Coke Daniels – Karen

Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny – The Misfits

John Wrathall and Sally Collett – Twist

Tracy Letts – The Woman in the Window

Peggiore interpretazione di Bruce Willis in un film del 2021