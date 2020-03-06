A Quiet Place 2: le prime reazioni evidenziano e apprezzano l'originalità del sequel
Spesso in occasioni come la produzione di un sequel di un film originale che ha un'idea molto forte al suo centro, il rischio di scadere nel ripetitivo o peggio nel banale è molto elevato; non sembrerebbe essere il caso di A Quiet Place II, scritto e diretto ancora una volta da John Krasinski.
A meno di eventuali rinvii nell'uscita, la pellicola arriverà nei cinema italiani il 16 aprile. Nell'attesa, parte della critica americana ha già potuto assistere ad alcune proiezioni in anteprima, eccone alcune che evidenziano bene, quasi tutte, quanto questo seguito sia pregevole nella fattura e non prodotto solamente per "far cassa". Per altri approfondimenti vi lasciamo al trailer di A Quiet Place II e al nuovo poster IMAX.
The Illuminerdi: "A Quiet Place 2 è una grandissima corsa. Il film è finito e il mio corpo è ancora in tensione. Complimenti a tutto il cast per avermi coinvolto emotivamente con le loro interpretazioni. John Krasinski ha fatto centro".
Collider: "A Quiet Place 2 è un fantastico sequel che espande il mondo. Sono rimasto con il fiato sospeso sulla poltrona per tutto il tempo. Il film dura un’ora e 45 minuti e quando è finito ne volevo ancora. È presto per iniziare a parlare di un A Quiet Place 3?"
Fandango: "Diamine, il film spacca! Sono serio, è ricco di tensione e terrificante quanto il primo. Ci sono sequenze che sono un capolavoro di suspense. Complimenti John Krasinski, molto bello e anche molto intenso".
CinemaBlend: "Com’è che John Krasinski ha già il talento di Spielberg? A Quiet Place 2 è fantastico e merita di essere un enorme successo. Trova modi emozionanti per esplorare ulteriormente questa ambientazione terrificante, è più colossale ma sempre dannatamente carico di tensione".
ComicBook.com: "L’uso del sonoro è ancora davvero vitale. In quella che avrebbe potuto essere una minestra riscaldata, Josh Krasinski è riuscito a trovare modi incredibilmente creativi per evitare che la storia diventasse stantia. Tutto il cast è fantastico e cattura l’attenzione dall’inizio alla fine".
Rotten Tomatoes: "Complimenti a John Krasinski e a tutti gli altri: A Quiet Place 2 lascia il segno. Millicent Simmonds è la mia nuova Ripley – ruba la scena nel film (e sì, alcune scene spaventano davvero!)".
IndieWire: "A Quiet Place 2: un seguito degno che espande un mondo sulla base del primo film e che nel suo corso trova il suo personale brivido, il suo fremito e le sue emozioni. Al pubblico andrebbe vietato di mangiare cibo croccante durante ogni proiezione di questo film".
Holy crap! @quietplacemovie is a helluva ride. The movies over and my body is still tense. Kudos to the whole cast for making me feel every emotion with their acting. @johnkrasinski knocked it out of the park #AQuietPlace2 pic.twitter.com/fVcrQEhxO3— Joseph Deckelmeier (@Joelluminerdi) March 6, 2020
#AQuietPlacePartII is a great sequel that expands the world. Had me on the edge of my seat the entire time. Movie is an hour and 45 minutes and when it ended wanted more. Is it too early to talk about #AQuietPlace3? pic.twitter.com/nj9tOTyygV— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 6, 2020
How does @johnkrasinski already have Spielberg-level chops?? #AQuietPlace 2 is fantastic, and deserves to be a MASSIVE hit. Finds exciting ways to further explore this terrifying environment, and is bigger, but still TENSE AS HELL. pic.twitter.com/kpunLPIWAN— Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) March 6, 2020
The use of sound in #AQuietPlace Part 2 is still so vital. In what could easily have been a retread, @johnkrasinski finds unbelievably creative ways to keep the movie’s niche from getting stale. The entire cast is fantastic and it’s riveting from top to bottom. @quietplacemovie pic.twitter.com/gZHRyJOKXU— Chris Killian (@chriskillian) March 6, 2020
Kudos to John Krasinski and co: #AQuietPlace Part II delivers. Millicent Simmonds is my new Ripley — owns the film. (And yes, some great scares.)— Joel Meares (@joelmeares) March 6, 2020
Damn, #AQuietPlace Part II rocks! Honestly, just as tense and terrifying as the first one. There are some sequences in this film that are a masterclass in suspense. Bravo, @johnkrasinski. So good, so emotional, too. pic.twitter.com/3uSBwvCw0R— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 6, 2020
A QUIET PLACE PART II: A worthy, world-expanding followup that builds on the original and finds its own thrills, chills, and emotions in the process. Audiences should still be banned from eating crunchy snacks during any and all screenings. 🍿— Kate Erbland (@katerbland) March 6, 2020
