A Quiet Place 2: le prime reazioni evidenziano e apprezzano l'originalità del sequel

Spesso in occasioni come la produzione di un sequel di un film originale che ha un'idea molto forte al suo centro, il rischio di scadere nel ripetitivo o peggio nel banale è molto elevato; non sembrerebbe essere il caso di A Quiet Place II, scritto e diretto ancora una volta da John Krasinski.

A meno di eventuali rinvii nell'uscita, la pellicola arriverà nei cinema italiani il 16 aprile. Nell'attesa, parte della critica americana ha già potuto assistere ad alcune proiezioni in anteprima, eccone alcune che evidenziano bene, quasi tutte, quanto questo seguito sia pregevole nella fattura e non prodotto solamente per "far cassa". Per altri approfondimenti vi lasciamo al trailer di A Quiet Place II e al nuovo poster IMAX.

The Illuminerdi: "A Quiet Place 2 è una grandissima corsa. Il film è finito e il mio corpo è ancora in tensione. Complimenti a tutto il cast per avermi coinvolto emotivamente con le loro interpretazioni. John Krasinski ha fatto centro".

Collider: "A Quiet Place 2 è un fantastico sequel che espande il mondo. Sono rimasto con il fiato sospeso sulla poltrona per tutto il tempo. Il film dura un’ora e 45 minuti e quando è finito ne volevo ancora. È presto per iniziare a parlare di un A Quiet Place 3?"

Fandango: "Diamine, il film spacca! Sono serio, è ricco di tensione e terrificante quanto il primo. Ci sono sequenze che sono un capolavoro di suspense. Complimenti John Krasinski, molto bello e anche molto intenso".

CinemaBlend: "Com’è che John Krasinski ha già il talento di Spielberg? A Quiet Place 2 è fantastico e merita di essere un enorme successo. Trova modi emozionanti per esplorare ulteriormente questa ambientazione terrificante, è più colossale ma sempre dannatamente carico di tensione".

ComicBook.com: "L’uso del sonoro è ancora davvero vitale. In quella che avrebbe potuto essere una minestra riscaldata, Josh Krasinski è riuscito a trovare modi incredibilmente creativi per evitare che la storia diventasse stantia. Tutto il cast è fantastico e cattura l’attenzione dall’inizio alla fine".

Rotten Tomatoes: "Complimenti a John Krasinski e a tutti gli altri: A Quiet Place 2 lascia il segno. Millicent Simmonds è la mia nuova Ripley – ruba la scena nel film (e sì, alcune scene spaventano davvero!)".

IndieWire: "A Quiet Place 2: un seguito degno che espande un mondo sulla base del primo film e che nel suo corso trova il suo personale brivido, il suo fremito e le sue emozioni. Al pubblico andrebbe vietato di mangiare cibo croccante durante ogni proiezione di questo film".

