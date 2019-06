Pubblicato un primo teaser per l'atteso James Bond 25

On set with #Bond25: Jamaica.

Check out director Cary Fukunaga, Daniel Craig (James Bond #007), @jfreewright (Felix Leiter) and @LashanaLynch (Nomi) in this behind the scenes look at our recent Caribbean filming. Watch the full video at https://t.co/1JH3zpzGuv pic.twitter.com/cIo5iMzVoN