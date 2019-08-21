Le prime reazioni a IT: Capitolo Due sono decisamente miste

Come accade spesso, quindi, i giornalisti e gli influencer americani si sono riversati in massa via Twitter per condividere un loro pensiero sul film che vede protagonisti James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader e Bill Skarsgard , dando un quadro abbastanza misto del risultato di questo secondo capitolo, dato che le reazioni sono decisamente miste, anche se sembrano legate indissolubilmente con la percezione del capitolo precedente. Cinema Scopes scrive ad esempio: "I problemi di IT: Capitolo Due, esattamente come i bambini, sono ancora più grandi. Questo è un franchise che non ha mai stabilito nessuna regola su come sconfiggere Pennywise, quindi quando si arriva alla fine non c'è alcun senso logico in quello che accade. Non c'è nemmeno tensione, però Hader e Ransone sono magnifici". Scott Menzel la pensa più o meno uguale: "IT: Capitolo Due è la più grossa delusione dell'anno. Un pasticcio noioso e tronfio che passa la metà del tempo a rivedere gli eventi già successi nel primo film. Ci sono alcuni bei momenti ma il film manca di suspance e di paura. Anche le performance non sono tutte riuscite ma un po' un miscuglio". Ci sono però anche molti altri che hanno apprezzato il film, e neanche poco. Erik Davis ad esempio, che scrive: "IT: Capitolo Due è un compagno eccezionale del primo capitolo. Atmosfere simili, chimica d'insieme eccezionale e un bel mix tra umorismo e horror. La seconda parte ha un tono più pesante, dato che si tenta di affrontare / sconfiggere il peso del trauma infantile, e alla fine mi è scesa qualche lacrima. Bill Hader ruba la scena a tutti". Anche Steven Weintraub di Collider è tra gli entusiasti, infine: "IT: Capitolo Due è fantastico. Il cast di adulti è perfetto e ho adorato il modo in cui si mescola con il cast bambino. Non voglio dire troppo perché lo vedrete in molti, ma complimenti a tutti coloro che hanno lavorato a un film davvero ben confezionato e realizzato". IT: Capitolo Due è atteso nelle sale italiane il prossimo 5 settembre.

