Le prime reazioni a Frozen 2 parlano di un sequel alla pari e persino superiore al primo

I can’t believe I am saying this, but FROZEN 2 is better than its predecessor. Darker, a little more mature, but still an excellent film for families, the songs believe it or not are catchier, so parents beware. SEE THIS MOVIE! #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/0RLKpckHWS — Skyler Shuler (@Skylerhxc) November 8, 2019

#Frozen2 is the rare sequel that surpasses the original. The scope is twice as staggering, the action twice as thrilling, the autocannibalism sequences twice as harrowing, the songs twice as catchy. Didn't think I needed a sequel to FROZEN, but turns out I was very, very wrong. — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) November 8, 2019

Loved #Frozen2. It’s a darker, more complex and more emotionally mature story, continuing everything you love about the first movie and upping the ante while maintaining the intimacy of the original. Gorgeous animation, wonderful new characters and (FINALLY) a Kristoff song! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/ZB7Dyul6Ia — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) November 8, 2019

#Frozen2 is breathtakingly beautiful and leans in on empowerment for its characters. I cried at least 3 times. From the story to the last thread on Elsa's dress, the care and love put into it shows. And, good news, every one of Team Elsa gets at least one solo this time around. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) November 8, 2019

#Frozen2 is good, of not as good as the first. It looks great and has delightful banter, but the story feels like "dark sequel" Mad Libs (without the courage of its convictions). With two exceptions, the songs aren't very good, playing as redundant "explain my motivation" tunes. pic.twitter.com/4cGa8wpKGH — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) November 8, 2019

#Frozen2 seems to exist primarily bc box office for Frozen 1 demanded a sequel, but there’s still plenty to love here: eye-popping fantasy sequences, nice moments for your faves, LOTS of new songs incl the earworm-y “Into the Unknown,” and an unbearably cute new critter pic.twitter.com/PHg80bc1Bp — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) November 8, 2019

Just got out of #Frozen2! It doesn’t capture all the magic of the first, but it’s got: Elsa in a wetsuit, Anna ugly crying, Sven ugly crying, Kristoff singing a ‘90s rock ballad, Olaf at his wisest, and... THIS GOOD BOY!! (We must protect him at all costs.) pic.twitter.com/a4WJ0k08Hs — Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) November 8, 2019