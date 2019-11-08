Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Le prime reazioni a Frozen 2 parlano di un sequel alla pari e persino superiore al primo

A sei anni di distanza dall'esordio nelle sale di quello che sarebbe poi divenuto uno dei film d'animazione Disney - un classico - tra i più amati e di maggior successo di sempre, ecco arrivare a giorni nelle sale americane e italiane l'attesissimo Forzen II: Il Segreto di Arendelle, di cui c'è stata in America l'anticipata stampa.

Questo significa che sono ovviamente arrivate online le prime reazioni a caldo al film scritto e diretto da Jennifer Lee e Chris Buck, altra miniera d'oro annuale per la Disney. Al netto di commenti tendenzialmente positivi, che lodano soprattutto le musiche, i testi delle canzoni e la regia, le riserve in negativo sottolineano una certa perdita di fascino e magia rispetto al predecessore, probabilmente fisiologica comunque, dato che anche queste critiche sono accompagnate da elogi che spiegano la bontà qualitativa del sequel. Alcuni vanno oltre e dicono che Frozen II è anche meglio dell'originale.

Frozen II: Il Segreto di Arendelle vede Elsa, Anna, Kristoff e Olaff partire per una nuova avventura per salvare il regno di Arendelle. Si incammineranno ai confini del regno, raggiungendo una foresta incantata ricca di misteri, alla scoperta della verità sul loro passato e sulla morte dei genitori, con Elsa che dovrà fare i conti con i suoi poteri e sperare questa volta che siano sufficienti a combattere i nuovi nemici.

Il film uscirà nelle sale italiane il prossimo 27 novembre.

