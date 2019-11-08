Le prime reazioni a Frozen 2 parlano di un sequel alla pari e persino superiore al primo
A sei anni di distanza dall'esordio nelle sale di quello che sarebbe poi divenuto uno dei film d'animazione Disney - un classico - tra i più amati e di maggior successo di sempre, ecco arrivare a giorni nelle sale americane e italiane l'attesissimo Forzen II: Il Segreto di Arendelle, di cui c'è stata in America l'anticipata stampa.
Questo significa che sono ovviamente arrivate online le prime reazioni a caldo al film scritto e diretto da Jennifer Lee e Chris Buck, altra miniera d'oro annuale per la Disney. Al netto di commenti tendenzialmente positivi, che lodano soprattutto le musiche, i testi delle canzoni e la regia, le riserve in negativo sottolineano una certa perdita di fascino e magia rispetto al predecessore, probabilmente fisiologica comunque, dato che anche queste critiche sono accompagnate da elogi che spiegano la bontà qualitativa del sequel. Alcuni vanno oltre e dicono che Frozen II è anche meglio dell'originale.
Frozen II: Il Segreto di Arendelle vede Elsa, Anna, Kristoff e Olaff partire per una nuova avventura per salvare il regno di Arendelle. Si incammineranno ai confini del regno, raggiungendo una foresta incantata ricca di misteri, alla scoperta della verità sul loro passato e sulla morte dei genitori, con Elsa che dovrà fare i conti con i suoi poteri e sperare questa volta che siano sufficienti a combattere i nuovi nemici.
Il film uscirà nelle sale italiane il prossimo 27 novembre.
I can’t believe I am saying this, but FROZEN 2 is better than its predecessor. Darker, a little more mature, but still an excellent film for families, the songs believe it or not are catchier, so parents beware. SEE THIS MOVIE! #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/0RLKpckHWS— Skyler Shuler (@Skylerhxc) November 8, 2019
#Frozen2 is the rare sequel that surpasses the original. The scope is twice as staggering, the action twice as thrilling, the autocannibalism sequences twice as harrowing, the songs twice as catchy. Didn't think I needed a sequel to FROZEN, but turns out I was very, very wrong.— Ben Mekler (@benmekler) November 8, 2019
Loved #Frozen2. It’s a darker, more complex and more emotionally mature story, continuing everything you love about the first movie and upping the ante while maintaining the intimacy of the original. Gorgeous animation, wonderful new characters and (FINALLY) a Kristoff song! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/ZB7Dyul6Ia— Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) November 8, 2019
#Frozen2 is breathtakingly beautiful and leans in on empowerment for its characters. I cried at least 3 times. From the story to the last thread on Elsa's dress, the care and love put into it shows. And, good news, every one of Team Elsa gets at least one solo this time around.— Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) November 8, 2019
#Frozen2 is good, of not as good as the first. It looks great and has delightful banter, but the story feels like "dark sequel" Mad Libs (without the courage of its convictions). With two exceptions, the songs aren't very good, playing as redundant "explain my motivation" tunes. pic.twitter.com/4cGa8wpKGH— Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) November 8, 2019
#Frozen2 seems to exist primarily bc box office for Frozen 1 demanded a sequel, but there’s still plenty to love here: eye-popping fantasy sequences, nice moments for your faves, LOTS of new songs incl the earworm-y “Into the Unknown,” and an unbearably cute new critter pic.twitter.com/PHg80bc1Bp— Angie J. Han (@ajhan) November 8, 2019
Just got out of #Frozen2! It doesn’t capture all the magic of the first, but it’s got: Elsa in a wetsuit, Anna ugly crying, Sven ugly crying, Kristoff singing a ‘90s rock ballad, Olaf at his wisest, and... THIS GOOD BOY!! (We must protect him at all costs.) pic.twitter.com/a4WJ0k08Hs— Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) November 8, 2019
I really, really liked FROZEN II. A movie that doesn’t even try to have a traditional villain, but instead explores the fears of people, groups you haven’t met yet. And what happens when you learn your own tragic truth.— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) November 8, 2019
Altri contenuti per Frozen 2
- Frozen 2: Alfred Molina non crede che ci sarà un terzo capitolo del franchise
- Anna non ha bisogno di poteri nella nuova clip di Frozen II - Il segreto di Arendelle
- Frozen 2: le prevendite del primo giorno siglano il nuovo record per l'animazione
- Frozen 2: i direttori dell'animazione parlano delle sfide tecniche del film Disney
- Frozen 2, ecco il meraviglioso poster ufficiale targato Imax
Frozen 2
Quanto attendi: Frozen 2
Hype totali: 21
Contenuti più Letti
- 5 commentiJoker, Aaron Eckhart paragona il lavoro di Joaquin Phoenix a quello di Heath Ledger
- 5 commentiHenry Cavill risponde alla presa in giro di Ryan Reynolds sui suoi baffi
- 1 commenti5 novità su Amazon Prime Video a novembre, da Il labirinto del fauno a 31
- 1 commentiAmber Heard può far ricorso ai dati sulla salute mentale di Johnny Depp
- 1 commentiTutti i film di Keanu Reeves sono connessi: la prova in un cortometraggio
- 18 commentiIl Signore degli Anelli: nella nuova traduzione Samvise diventa Samplicio
- Curiosa, la recensione del film erotico firmato Lou Jeunet
- 2 commentiSpider-Man, il Daily Bugle dà la colpa a Peter Parker per la distruzione di Coney Island
- 2 commentiBrie Larson mangia uno scarabeo rinoceronte in uno show su Nat Geo
- 4 commentiAvengers: Endgame, avete notato questo riferimento a Ritorno al futuro - Parte II?