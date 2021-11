Prey, fan entusiasti del prequel di Predator: 'potrebbe essere il miglior film!'

Everyone talking about Marvel crap but nobody is talking about what is going to be the best Predator movie ever made!!!! #Prey pic.twitter.com/SdIrp7Qn6z — Benjamin (@benjjjjjjjji) November 12, 2021

Best thing about Prey is that it takes away tools every other Predator character has had. No guns, no explosives, none of that shit pic.twitter.com/BpOyiVdA2h — Conner (@conner_rielly) November 12, 2021

I imagine in my head that the new #Predator movie #Prey is gonna be like Apocalypto mixed with the OG Predator. But because that would be too awesome it's gonna be completely different. — LA (@lancelotaustin) November 12, 2021

If anything today, I am most looking forward to Prey. Since I'm a huge Predator fan, I know I'm gonna be there when it's up on Hulu. I just wish they released it in theaters. — The OcCULTure Critic He/Him🇵🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@OcCULTureCritic) November 12, 2021