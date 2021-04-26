Premi Oscar, tutti i vincitori della 93esima edizione: Chloé Zhao nella storia
Dopo settimane di pronostici, la 93esima edizione degli Academy Awards si è conclusa pochi minuti fa con la storica vittoria di Nomadland di Chloé Zhao, che ha portato a casa il Premio Oscar per il miglior film dell'anno.
Qui sotto trovate tutti i vincitori della serata:
MIGLIOR FILM
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- Il Processo ai Chicago 7
- Mank
MIGLIOR REGIA
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- Thomas Vinterberg, Un altro giro
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Maria Bakalova, Borat - Seguito di Film
- Glenn Close, Elegia Americana
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Yeon Jung-hoon, Minari
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Il Processo ai Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom Jr., Quella Notte a Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
- Un altro giro, Danimarca
- Better Days, Hong Kong
- Collective, Romania
- The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia
- Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia ed Erzegovina
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO
- Colette
- A Concerto is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song for Latasha
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Time
MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE
- Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Hear My Voce, Il Processo ai Chicago 7
- Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: La Storia dei Fire Saga
- Io Sì (Seen), La Vita Davanti a Sé
- Speak Now, Quella Notte a Miami
MIGLIOR FILM ANIMATO
- Onward
- Over The Moon
- Shaun, Vita da Pecora: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers - Il Popolo dei Lupi
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
- Borat - Seguito di Film
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Quella Notte a Miami
- La Tigre Bianca
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Il Processo ai Chicago 7
- Sound of Metal
MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA
- The Father
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Notizie dal Mondo
- Tenet
MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
MIGLIOR SONORO
- Greyhound
- Mank
- Notizie dal Mondo
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
MIGLIORI COSTUMI
- Emma
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA
- Emma
- Elegia Americana
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
- Mank
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Il processo ai Chicago 7
- Nomadland
- News of the World
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- Il Processo ai Chicago 7
MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA
- Terrence Blanchard, Da 5 Bloods
- Emile Mosseri, Minari
- James Newton Howard, Notizie dal Mondo
- Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross, Mank
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross e Jon Batiste, Soul
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D'ANIMAZIONE
- La tana
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Opera
- Yes-People
Altri contenuti per Oscar 2021
- Oscar 2021: dove vederli, i film candidati e tutto ciò che c'è da sapere
- Premi Oscar 2021, il predominio streaming nella corsa al miglior film
- Oscar 2021, chi trionferà? Ecco le nostre previsioni per gli Academy Award
- Oscar 2021, ecco i cattivissimi Honest Trailer dei film candidati!
- Oscar 2021 insieme ad Everyeye: seguite la cerimonia con la nostra maratona Twitch!
Oscar 2021
Quanto attendi: Oscar 2021
Hype totali: 46
Contenuti più Letti
- 8 commentiMortal Kombat, ecco il punteggio ottenuto dal film su Rotten Tomatoes
- 2 commentiCaptain America 4, ricordate quando Tom Holland prese in giro Anthony Mackie?
- 5 commentiEstraneo a bordo: recensione dello sci-fi Netflix di Joe Penna
- 3 commentiCaptain America 4, il ritorno di Chris Evans è ancora in programma: lo scenario
- 1 commentiSylvester Stallone, il video dal set de I Mercenari 3 è epico: ci sono tutti, guardate!
- 6 commentiGli Eterni, finalmente un primo sguardo ufficiale leaked ai Celestiali
- Alone, la recensione del thriller
- Godzilla vs Kong, svelato il finale originale del film del MonsterVerse
- Wonder Woman vs Godzilla, chi vincerebbe in uno scontro? Ecco la risposta di Gal Gadot
- 1 commentiCinema, riaprono le sale: quali film saranno disponibili in Italia?