Premi Oscar, tutti i vincitori della 93esima edizione: Chloé Zhao nella storia

Dopo settimane di pronostici, la 93esima edizione degli Academy Awards si è conclusa pochi minuti fa con la storica vittoria di Nomadland di Chloé Zhao, che ha portato a casa il Premio Oscar per il miglior film dell'anno.

Qui sotto trovate tutti i vincitori della serata:

MIGLIOR FILM

  • The Father
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Minari
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • Il Processo ai Chicago 7
  • Mank

MIGLIOR REGIA

  • Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
  • David Fincher, Mank
  • Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
  • Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
  • Thomas Vinterberg, Un altro giro

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

  • Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Father
  • Gary Oldman, Mank
  • Steven Yeun, Minari

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

  • Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand, Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Maria Bakalova, Borat - Seguito di Film
  • Glenn Close, Elegia Americana
  • Olivia Colman, The Father
  • Amanda Seyfried, Mank
  • Yeon Jung-hoon, Minari

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Il Processo ai Chicago 7
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Leslie Odom Jr., Quella Notte a Miami
  • Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
  • Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

  • Un altro giro, Danimarca
  • Better Days, Hong Kong
  • Collective, Romania
  • The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia
  • Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia ed Erzegovina

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO

  • Colette
  • A Concerto is a Conversation
  • Do Not Split
  • Hunger Ward
  • A Love Song for Latasha

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

  • Collective
  • Crip Camp
  • The Mole Agent
  • My Octopus Teacher
  • Time

MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE

  • Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Hear My Voce, Il Processo ai Chicago 7
  • Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: La Storia dei Fire Saga
  • Io Sì (Seen), La Vita Davanti a Sé
  • Speak Now, Quella Notte a Miami

MIGLIOR FILM ANIMATO

  • Onward
  • Over The Moon
  • Shaun, Vita da Pecora: Farmageddon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers - Il Popolo dei Lupi

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

  • Borat - Seguito di Film
  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • Quella Notte a Miami
  • La Tigre Bianca

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Minari
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Il Processo ai Chicago 7
  • Sound of Metal

MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA

  • The Father
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • Notizie dal Mondo
  • Tenet

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

  • Love and Monsters
  • The Midnight Sky
  • Mulan
  • The One and Only Ivan
  • Tenet

MIGLIOR SONORO

  • Greyhound
  • Mank
  • Notizie dal Mondo
  • Soul
  • Sound of Metal

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

  • Emma
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • Mulan
  • Pinocchio

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

  • Emma
  • Elegia Americana
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • Pinocchio

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

  • Mank
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Il processo ai Chicago 7
  • Nomadland
  • News of the World

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • Il Processo ai Chicago 7

MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA

  • Terrence Blanchard, Da 5 Bloods
  • Emile Mosseri, Minari
  • James Newton Howard, Notizie dal Mondo
  • Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross, Mank
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross e Jon Batiste, Soul

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO

  • Feeling Through
  • The Letter Room
  • The Present
  • Two Distant Strangers
  • White Eye

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D'ANIMAZIONE

  • La tana
  • Genius Loci
  • If Anything Happens I Love You
  • Opera
  • Yes-People
