La piccola Morgan Stark di Endgame ha chiesto ai bulli di lasciarla in pace
Ivan Marra
I social, si sa, talvolta partoriscono dei veri e propri mostri, o meglio danno maggior visibilità a quelli già esistenti. Neanche le piccole star del cinema sono al riparo da chi sente il bisogno di dar sfogo a certi istinti: a farne le spese stavolta è stata Lexi Rabe, interprete di Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame.
La giovanissima attrice di soli 7 anni entrata nei cuori di tutti i fan a colpi di "Ti amo 3000" è infatti stata vittima di bullismo: a denunciarlo è stata la mamma, che gestisce il suo account Instagram, tramite un post nel quale parlava degli attacchi subiti dalla piccola Lexi, affermando che è per cose del genere che le celebrità si trovano spesso a non poter neanche uscire di casa.
Poche ore fa, invece, a parlare è stata la diretta interessata: sempre tramite lo stesso account Instagram, infatti, i genitori di Lexi Rabe hanno postato un video in cui a parlare è lei stessa. "Ciao, sono Lexi Rabe ed ho solo 7 anni. E ogni tanto faccio qualche errore, ma mia mamma e mio padre mi fanno tanti discorsi e mi concedono un bel po' di pause, credetemi. E se vado da qualche parte e mi comporto un po' da stupida o qualcosa del genere è perché ho 7 anni. Per piacere, non bullizzate me o la mia famiglia. Ciao, vi amo 3000!" Questo il discorso della piccola attrice, che si rivolge senza troppi giri di parole a chi aveva preso di mira lei e i suoi genitori. La voce di una bambina che, in questo caso, risulta tagliente come una lama affilata.
Per chiunque volesse rivedere Morgan Stark sul grande schermo, comunque, Avengers: Endgame sta per tornare in sala: i Russo hanno dichiarato che la nuova release avrà diffusione globale!
