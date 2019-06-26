Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
La piccola Morgan Stark di Endgame ha chiesto ai bulli di lasciarla in pace

La piccola Morgan Stark di Endgame ha chiesto ai bulli di lasciarla in pace
I social, si sa, talvolta partoriscono dei veri e propri mostri, o meglio danno maggior visibilità a quelli già esistenti. Neanche le piccole star del cinema sono al riparo da chi sente il bisogno di dar sfogo a certi istinti: a farne le spese stavolta è stata Lexi Rabe, interprete di Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame.

La giovanissima attrice di soli 7 anni entrata nei cuori di tutti i fan a colpi di "Ti amo 3000" è infatti stata vittima di bullismo: a denunciarlo è stata la mamma, che gestisce il suo account Instagram, tramite un post nel quale parlava degli attacchi subiti dalla piccola Lexi, affermando che è per cose del genere che le celebrità si trovano spesso a non poter neanche uscire di casa.

Poche ore fa, invece, a parlare è stata la diretta interessata: sempre tramite lo stesso account Instagram, infatti, i genitori di Lexi Rabe hanno postato un video in cui a parlare è lei stessa. "Ciao, sono Lexi Rabe ed ho solo 7 anni. E ogni tanto faccio qualche errore, ma mia mamma e mio padre mi fanno tanti discorsi e mi concedono un bel po' di pause, credetemi. E se vado da qualche parte e mi comporto un po' da stupida o qualcosa del genere è perché ho 7 anni. Per piacere, non bullizzate me o la mia famiglia. Ciao, vi amo 3000!" Questo il discorso della piccola attrice, che si rivolge senza troppi giri di parole a chi aveva preso di mira lei e i suoi genitori. La voce di una bambina che, in questo caso, risulta tagliente come una lama affilata.

Per chiunque volesse rivedere Morgan Stark sul grande schermo, comunque, Avengers: Endgame sta per tornare in sala: i Russo hanno dichiarato che la nuova release avrà diffusione globale!

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi’s getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes it celebrities never want to leave the house never want to meet people. Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She’s a normal human being and she’s a child. We give her a talking and we give her timeouts but we don’t do that in public. Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy. I’m sorry if you see us this way but that’s life! If you ask us for an autograph we always almost say yes. If we happen to be having a bad day that might put us right on the right! We are not perfect! These perfect children are not being given the freedoms and the rights that they should. If your child is so scared to be themselves in public and mess up a little then you’re over parenting. We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries But then give them the freedoms to mess up and learn from their own mistakes. They would not be on set an on movies if they weren’t well behaved. Trust me they have no desire to hire kids like that! And there were plenty of children that productions can work with. So if you see us in public and think you have the right to judge. Wait. Number one until you have children of your own, and Number two realize that we’re not perfect and we’re not claiming to be! But just try to realize the different strokes for different folks what you do with your kids may work for you and what I do with my kids works well for me. My children love me and respect me even if they act out sometimes. Thank you! Jessica!

Un post condiviso da Lexi Rabe (@lexi_rabe) in data:

