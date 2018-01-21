PGA: The Shape of Water vince il premio del sindacato produttori e ipoteca l'Oscar

La vittoria di ieri notte segue quella della scorsa settimana ai Critics’ Choice Awards e lancia il film con Sally Hawkins ai prossimi Premi Oscar, dove sarà certamente tra i favoriti per la vittoria del premio più ambito, quello come Miglior Film. Gli altri due forti candidati saranno Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri – forte della vittoria ai Golden Globe – e Lady Bird, la pellicola indipendente di Greta Gerwig. Il film di del Toro, tuttavia, ha fatto incetta di nomination anche ai prossimi BAFTA dove è favorito insieme alla pellicola di Martin McDonagh.
La serata è stata caratterizzata anche dalla consegna dello Stanley Kramer Award a Jordan Peele (Scappa – Get Out), che ha avuto modo di scherzare con il suo presentatore, il 95enne Norman Lear: “Puoi usare il mio corpo per il tuo cervello quando vuoi”, ha detto, prima di dichiarare: “Get Out è il mio grido di protesta per ciò che non visto nel mondo e per l’orrore che vi ho visto invece. Sembra di vivere nel mondo sommerso. È dove saremo relegati se le nostre grida di giustizia finiranno per essere ignorate”.
Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori dei Producer Guild Awards:
- The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures: “The Shape of Water” (Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale)
- The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: “Coco” (Producer: Darla K. Anderson)
- The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures: “Jane” (Producers: Brett Morgen, Bryan Burk, Tony Gerber, and James Smith)
- The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama: “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 1) (Producers: Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Sheila Hockin, Eric Tuchman, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Joseph Boccia, Elisabeth Moss, Kira Snyder, and Leila Gerstein)
- The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Season 1) (Producers: Daniel Palladino, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Sheila Lawrence, and Dhana Rivera Gilbert)
- The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television: “Black Mirror” (Season 4) (Producers: Annabel Jones, and Charlie Brooker)
- The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television: “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” (Season 1, Season 2) (Producers: Leah Remini, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Myles Reiff, Adam Saltzberg, Erin Gamble, Lisa Rosen, Grainne Byrne, Taylor Levin, Alex Weresow, and Rachelle Mendez)
- The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Season 4) (Producers: John Oliver, Tim Carvell, and Liz Stanton)
- The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television: “The Voice” (Season 12, Season 13) (Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Lee Metzger, Chad Hines, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Jay Bienstock, Stijn Bakkers, Mike Yurchuk, Teddy Valenti, and Carson Daly)