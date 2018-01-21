Everyeye Cinema

PGA: The Shape of Water vince il premio del sindacato produttori e ipoteca l'Oscar

The Shape of Water - La forma dell’acqua di Guillermo del Toro è stato riconosciuto come il miglior film dell’anno per il sindacato dei produttori, che gli ha conferito il Producer Guild Award.

La vittoria di ieri notte segue quella della scorsa settimana ai Critics’ Choice Awards e lancia il film con Sally Hawkins ai prossimi Premi Oscar, dove sarà certamente tra i favoriti per la vittoria del premio più ambito, quello come Miglior Film. Gli altri due forti candidati saranno Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri – forte della vittoria ai Golden Globe – e Lady Bird, la pellicola indipendente di Greta Gerwig. Il film di del Toro, tuttavia, ha fatto incetta di nomination anche ai prossimi BAFTA dove è favorito insieme alla pellicola di Martin McDonagh.

La serata è stata caratterizzata anche dalla consegna dello Stanley Kramer Award a Jordan Peele (Scappa – Get Out), che ha avuto modo di scherzare con il suo presentatore, il 95enne Norman Lear: “Puoi usare il mio corpo per il tuo cervello quando vuoi”, ha detto, prima di dichiarare: “Get Out è il mio grido di protesta per ciò che non visto nel mondo e per l’orrore che vi ho visto invece. Sembra di vivere nel mondo sommerso. È dove saremo relegati se le nostre grida di giustizia finiranno per essere ignorate”.

Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori dei Producer Guild Awards:

  • The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures: “The Shape of Water” (Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale)
  • The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: “Coco” (Producer: Darla K. Anderson)
  • The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures: “Jane” (Producers: Brett Morgen, Bryan Burk, Tony Gerber, and James Smith)
  • The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama: “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 1) (Producers: Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Sheila Hockin, Eric Tuchman, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Joseph Boccia, Elisabeth Moss, Kira Snyder, and Leila Gerstein)
  • The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Season 1) (Producers: Daniel Palladino, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Sheila Lawrence, and Dhana Rivera Gilbert)
  • The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television: “Black Mirror” (Season 4) (Producers: Annabel Jones, and Charlie Brooker)
  • The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television: “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” (Season 1, Season 2) (Producers: Leah Remini, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Myles Reiff, Adam Saltzberg, Erin Gamble, Lisa Rosen, Grainne Byrne, Taylor Levin, Alex Weresow, and Rachelle Mendez)
  • The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Season 4) (Producers: John Oliver, Tim Carvell, and Liz Stanton)
  • The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television: “The Voice” (Season 12, Season 13) (Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Lee Metzger, Chad Hines, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Jay Bienstock, Stijn Bakkers, Mike Yurchuk, Teddy Valenti, and Carson Daly)
FONTE: IndieWire
