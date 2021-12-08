Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
  1. HOME
  2. People's Choice Awards 2021
  3. Notizie

People's Choice Award, Black Widow vince il premio di film dell'anno

People's Choice Award, Black Widow vince il premio di film dell'anno
INFORMAZIONI FILM
di

NBC e E! hanno celebrato i voleri del popolo nella serata che ha assegnato i People's Choice Award 2021, condotti dal veterano del Saturday Night Live, Kenan Thompson. Numerosi i premiati, tra cui Halle Berry con il premio The People's Icon, Kim Kardashian con il premio The Fashion Icon e Christina Aguilera con il Music Icon.

Grazie al suo impegno filantropico, Dwayne Johnson si è aggiudicato il riconoscimento People's Champion.
Il premio più atteso se l'è aggiudicato la Marvel. Il premio al miglior film è stato aggiudicato a Black Widow, mentre Squid Game, celebre serie Netflix diventata cult, si è aggiudicata il Bingeworthy Show.

Premi speciali sono stati assegnati anche a Adele, Lil Nas X e Olivia Rodrigo, Tom Hiddleston, Ellen Pompeo e Britney Spears.
Ecco di seguito tutti i vincitori del People's Choice Award 2021 nella categoria cinema:

THE MOVIE OF 2021

  • Black Widow – VINCITORE
  • Coming 2 America
  • F9: The Fast Saga
  • Dune
  • No Time to Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • The Tomorrow War
  • Venom: Let Their Be Carnage

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021

  • Coming 2 America
  • Free Guy – VINCITORE
  • He’s All That
  • Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
  • Jungle Cruise
  • Space Jam: A New Legacy
  • Thunder Force
  • Vacation Friends

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021

  • Black Widow
  • F9: The Fast Saga
  • Godzilla vs. Kong
  • No Time to Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – VINCITORE
  • The Suicide Squad
  • The Tomorrow War
  • Venom: Let There Be Carnage

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021

  • A Quiet Place Part II
  • Cruella – WINNER
  • Dune
  • Fatherhood
  • Halloween Kills
  • In the Heights
  • Old
  • Respect

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021

  • Cinderella
  • Luca – VINCITORE
  • Raya and the Last Dragon
  • The Boss Baby: Family Business
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines
  • Tom and Jerry
  • Vivo
  • Yes Day

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

  • Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)
  • Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)
  • Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise) – VINCITORE
  • Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)
  • John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)
  • Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)
  • Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
  • Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

  • Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
  • Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)
  • Florence Pugh (Black Widow)
  • Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
  • Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)
  • Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad)
  • Salma Hayek (Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard)
  • Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) – VINCITORE

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021

  • Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)
  • Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place Part II)
  • Emma Stone (Cruella)
  • Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Kills)
  • Jason Momoa (Dune)
  • Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
  • Kevin Hart (Fatherhood) – VINCITORE
  • Timothée Chalamet (Dune)

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021

  • Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise) – VINCITORE
  • Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)
  • Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise)
  • Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)
  • Melissa McCarthy (Thunder Force)
  • Octavia Spencer (Thunder Force)
  • Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)
  • Salma Hayek (Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard)

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021

  • Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)
  • Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)
  • Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)
  • Florence Pugh (Black Widow)
  • John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)
  • Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)
  • Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) – VINCITORE
  • Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)


Su Everyeye trovate la recensione di Black Widow, uscito qualche mese fa.

FONTE: Deadline
Quanto è interessante?
1
  1. Spider-Man, Tom Holland vorrebbe vedere i live-action di Miles Morales, Silk e Jackpot