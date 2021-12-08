People's Choice Award, Black Widow vince il premio di film dell'anno
Davide Sica
NBC e E! hanno celebrato i voleri del popolo nella serata che ha assegnato i People's Choice Award 2021, condotti dal veterano del Saturday Night Live, Kenan Thompson. Numerosi i premiati, tra cui Halle Berry con il premio The People's Icon, Kim Kardashian con il premio The Fashion Icon e Christina Aguilera con il Music Icon.
Grazie al suo impegno filantropico, Dwayne Johnson si è aggiudicato il riconoscimento People's Champion.
Il premio più atteso se l'è aggiudicato la Marvel. Il premio al miglior film è stato aggiudicato a Black Widow, mentre Squid Game, celebre serie Netflix diventata cult, si è aggiudicata il Bingeworthy Show.
Premi speciali sono stati assegnati anche a Adele, Lil Nas X e Olivia Rodrigo, Tom Hiddleston, Ellen Pompeo e Britney Spears.
Ecco di seguito tutti i vincitori del People's Choice Award 2021 nella categoria cinema:
THE MOVIE OF 2021
- Black Widow – VINCITORE
- Coming 2 America
- F9: The Fast Saga
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- The Tomorrow War
- Venom: Let Their Be Carnage
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021
- Coming 2 America
- Free Guy – VINCITORE
- He’s All That
- Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
- Jungle Cruise
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Thunder Force
- Vacation Friends
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021
- Black Widow
- F9: The Fast Saga
- Godzilla vs. Kong
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – VINCITORE
- The Suicide Squad
- The Tomorrow War
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021
- A Quiet Place Part II
- Cruella – WINNER
- Dune
- Fatherhood
- Halloween Kills
- In the Heights
- Old
- Respect
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021
- Cinderella
- Luca – VINCITORE
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Tom and Jerry
- Vivo
- Yes Day
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
- Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)
- Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)
- Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise) – VINCITORE
- Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)
- John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)
- Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)
- Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
- Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
- Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
- Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)
- Florence Pugh (Black Widow)
- Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
- Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)
- Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad)
- Salma Hayek (Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard)
- Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) – VINCITORE
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021
- Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)
- Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place Part II)
- Emma Stone (Cruella)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Kills)
- Jason Momoa (Dune)
- Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
- Kevin Hart (Fatherhood) – VINCITORE
- Timothée Chalamet (Dune)
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021
- Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise) – VINCITORE
- Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)
- Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise)
- Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)
- Melissa McCarthy (Thunder Force)
- Octavia Spencer (Thunder Force)
- Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)
- Salma Hayek (Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard)
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021
- Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)
- Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)
- Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)
- Florence Pugh (Black Widow)
- John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)
- Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)
- Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) – VINCITORE
- Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)
Su Everyeye trovate la recensione di Black Widow, uscito qualche mese fa.
